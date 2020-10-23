CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – Surgoinsville Middle School eighth-grader Roman Borghetti-Metz captured the state championship in the boys Class A two-mile run at the TMSAA state cross country meet Oct. 3 at Austin Peay State University.
Borghetti-Metz didn’t make it very suspenseful, winning the event in a time of 11:36.68, nearly 20 seconds ahead of state runner-up, Davis Boals of North Middle School (11:56.61).
Borghetti-Metz and Boals were the only runners under 12 minutes in the race.
Both boys and girls cross country teams from Rogersville City School qualified for the TMSAA state cross country meet. This is only the sixth year in existence for the RCS cross country program.
“This will mark the first time in school history that both the girls and boys qualified for the TMSAA State Championships in the same year,” said RCS cross country coach Kelley Russell.
Led by Elizabeth Coward’s 22nd-place finish in a time of 14:20.46, the RCS girls finished seventh as a team out of 13 schools.
Rogersville Middle School’s Julina Allen qualified as an individual and placed 48th in a time of 15:22.70.
The RCS boys, led by Lofton Looney’s 47th-place time of 13:19.46, finished 11th out of 14 schools in the team standings.
The runners qualified at sectionals. Four of the six RCS girls earned All-Region First Team honors with their top 10 finishes: Elizabeth Coward, third; Meredith Moses, sixth; Kristen Gillett, seventh and Brooke Nelson, 10th.
Looney placed fifth in the regional to earn All Region First Team. Adonis Kincaid earned second team All Region with a 12th-place finish. Holden Sattler placed 16th in the sectionals.
Here are the top 20 individuals results and area finishers in both state races:
Boys Class A
1 Borghetti-Metz, Roman 08 Surgoinsville 11:36.68
2 Boals, Davis 08 North (Lenoir City) 11:56.61
3 Jones, Will 08 Charlotte 12:05.43
4 Evans, Thomas 08 Chat.Sch-Lib Art 12:06.77
5 Nielsen, Kyle 07 Battle Creek 12:09.53
6 Nance, Henry 08 Central Magnet 12:11.08
7 Brown, Nicholas 08 Merrol Hyde 12:21.33
8 Coffee, Andrew 08 Jefferson-Oak Rg 12:21.80
9 Greenhalgh, Cayden 08 Jefferson-Oak Rg 12:21.82
10 Bass, Landon 08 Fairview 12:25.60
11 Hetrick, Mark 07 Chat.Sch-Lib Art 12:29.62
12 Green, Jehoida 08 Alcoa 12:31.18
13 Crayne, Shamus 08 Athens City 12:31.84
14 Mantooth, John 07 Martin 12:31.86
15 Yoder, Jaden 08 Central Magnet 12:33.29
16 Gibson, Seth 08 Wh.Hs-Heritage 12:34.14
17 Rogers, Donald 08 Coopertown 12:35.41
18 Battel, Fisher 07 Gray 12:35.71
19 Stiddom, Eli 08 Adamsville 12:37.71
20 Ellis, Aidan 08 Fairview 12:38.65
47 Looney, Lofton 07 Rogersville City 13:19.46
66 Kincaid, Adonis 07 Rogersville City 13:49.66
69 Sattler, Holden 07 Rogersville City 13:51.40
80 Hawk, Noah 07 Rogersville City 14:12.35
108 Albright, Brayden 08 Rogersville City 15:32.62
110 Houck, Clay 07 Rogersville City 15:33.77
112 Bryan, Isaac 06 Rogersville City 16:56.30
Girls Class A
1 Underwood, Olivia 08 Lake Road 12:36.28
2 Lee, Emeri 07 Ridgemont 12:36.86
3 Simmons, Sawyer Grace 08 North (Lenoir City) 12:38.84
4 Holliday, Kacey 07 Alcoa 13:05.75
5 Greene, Addi 08 Chat.Sch-Lib Art 13:14.61
6 Temple, Briley 07 Ridgemont 13:15.62
7 Lewis, Kerigan 08 Ridgeview 13:18.39
8 Cruz, Gianna 08 Merrol Hyde 13:19.86
9 Strickland, Lila Beth 08 Central Magnet 13:27.66
10 Summers, Ella 07 Merrol Hyde 13:47.04
11 Sewell, Mia 07 Athens City 14:01.68
12 Commander, Mallory 06 Chat.Sch-Lib Art 14:05.15
13 Hanley, Chloe 07 North (Lenoir City) 14:07.70
14 Zubkus, Catherine 06 Central Magnet 14:08.40
15 Zimmerman, Wynn 08 Chat.Sch-Lib Art 14:10.38
16 McKinnis, Blair 07 Lake Road 14:12.47
17 Chen, Anna 08 Chat.Sch-Lib Art 14:12.76
18 Hampton, Anna 08 Three Oaks 14:14.25
19 Liles, Leah 07 Merrol Hyde 14:17.62
20 Beasley, Journey 08 Lake Road 14:17.65
22 Coward, Elizabeth 06 Rogersville City 14:20.46
27 Gillett, Kristen 08 Rogersville City 14:26.84
41 Moses, Meredith 08 Rogersville City 15:05.39
44 Nelson, Brooke 06 Rogersville City 15:12.51
48 Allen, Julina 07 Rogersville MS 15:22.70
74 Nelson, Nicole 06 Rogersville City 16:03.42
83 Fields, Kendra 07 Rogersville City 16:37.75