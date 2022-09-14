Sydney Cloud
Veda Barton
Alisha Lindsey
MOUNTAIN CITY — The Volunteer Lady Falcons made their long road trip worthwhile with a three-set sweep of Johnson County High School in a volleyball match Thursday.
The Lady Falcons rolled to a 25-3 win in the first set and followed it up with wins of 25-17 and 25-20 in the second and third sets, respectively.
Veda Barton led Volunteer with 14 kills, nine digs, five blocks and three aces.
Sydney Cloud added 12 assists, three digs and four aces, along with a pair of kills.
Chloe Redwine added nine digs, while Lily Christian had 11 assists, three aces and three digs.
Alisha Lindsey contributed eight digs, four kills and three aces.
