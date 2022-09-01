SURGOINSVILLE – The Rogersville Middle School Warriors outdueled Surgoinsville in a defensive battle Monday at Surgoinsville Middle School, 16-6.
Ezra Garrett ran for one touchdown and passed for another and Riley Elkins ran in two, two-point conversions for RMS.
Eli Case scored the Eagles’ touchdown.
The Warriors drove 60 yards on the game’s opening possession, thanks to two fourth-down conversions: a 50-yard run by Garrett on fourth and six from the RMS 44 and a six-yard TD run on fourth and goal from the SMS 6. Elkins’ run gave RMS the 8-0 lead with 5:35 to go in the first.
The first half was plagued with penalties and miscues, as both teams struggled to sustain a drive and RMS went into the break with the 8-0 lead.
Surgoinsville opened the second half with its best drive of the game, moving from its 40 to the RMS 18 in eight plays, the last a 17-yard run by Sawyer Jenkins.
However, three plays later, the Warriors’ Jerry Haag picked off a pass – one of four RMS interceptions in the game – and returned it 20 yards to the RMS 40.
Two nine-yard runs by Lane Gilliam and a 36-yard pickup by Garrett were key plays in a 60-yard drive, which was capped by Garrett’s four-yard TD pass to Kaden Gates. Elkins’ run gave RMS a 16-0 lead.
The Eagles answered immediately. Kaiden Henderson returned the ensuing kickoff 48 yards to the RMS 20. A 17-yard run by Jenkins set up Case’s three-yard sprint around the right end to cut the lead to 16-6. The Warriors stopped the Eagles’ two-point conversion run attempt to maintain a two-possession lead with 3:05 to play.
The Eagles got the ball back on a fumble recovery with 2:18 to go, but were unable to move the chains and RMS ran out the clock with two kneel-downs.