CHURCH HILL – The first game in West Ridge school history was one to remember – and one to forget for the Volunteer Falcons, whose promising season got off to a sour start with a 56-14 loss Friday to the newly-formed Wolves of Sullivan County.
“Well, defensively that falls back on me,” said Falcons head coach Jesse McMillan. “What we’re doing’s me, so that’s on me. We never gave ourselves a chance on defense. They just crammed it and there was nothing we could do about it. It’s certainly disappointing. We’re better than that. We know we’re better than that.”
West Ridge, made up of students – and football players – from Sullivan South, Central and North, exhibited that strong mix of talent, led by former South standout, quarterback Ethan Bergeron. The senior rushed 12 times for 171 yards and four touchdowns and passed for another touchdown on 2-of-3 passing.
Austin Riner, another former Rebel who caught the scoring pass – the first in West Ridge’s history early in the fourth quarter, also scored the Wolves’ first touchdown in school history on a 20-yard sweep at the 7:31 mark of the first quarter.
Fellow former Rebel, Ian Iacino, was a weapon on special teams, adding his first of eight extra points on the night for a 7-0 lead, then booting one of his eight of nine kickoffs for touchbacks.
Senior quarterback Garrison Barrett quickly moved the Falcons down the field, running 15 yards for one first down, passing 13 yards to Cason Christian for another and another 13 to Heath Miller for another first down. Then on second-and-two from the West Ridge 44, Barrett lofted a pass down the left sideline for Miller, who made a great, leaping catch over Wolves corner Carson Tate, before being brought down at the four-yard line.
Unfortunately for the Falcons, they went backward from there. Barrett lost three yards on a carry, then was sacked for another 11-yard loss. Two incompletions later, West Ridge took over on downs.
The Falcons’ defense stopped the Wolves, however, on three downs, forcing a punt. Starting at their own 45, the Falcons moved the ball – forward and backward. After advancing to the Wolves’ 29, a holding call and delay of game sent the ball back to the Volunteer 47.
But Barrett hit Christian for 11 yards then ran for another 16. After an illegal procedure and incomplete pass, Volunteer faced a fourth-and-8 from the West Ridge 27. Barrett hit football newcomer Andrew Knittel, a standout on the basketball team. Knittel’s second effort pushed the pile several extra yards and Volunteer had a first-and-10 at the West Ridge 13.
But a one-yard loss and three incompletions killed the drive and the Falcons’ second straight scoring chance.
“Offensively, we got two, first-and-10’s inside the 20,” McMillan said. “You’ve got to score and we didn’t. We dropped three passes there, and made a bad read on one.
“Garrison battled and played about as hard as he’s ever battled with his scrambling and stepping in there,” McMillan said. “At times, we did a really good job of getting open and at times we didn’t. Everybody’s going to be (blaming) the offensive line. The offensive line held up pretty well at times.
“Our guys on the perimeter, who everybody thinks are so good, they’ve got to get open. Everybody’s going to say the offensive line is terrible. Well, no, they did a pretty decent job throughout the night. They weren’t perfect, but nobody was. They can’t sit there and hold blocks for three and a half seconds. As good as our guys are, we’ve got to be able to get open in three and a half seconds,” McMillan said.
West Ridge took over at the Falcon 14 and drove 86 yards in 13 plays, taking 5:49 off the clock. Bergeron’s four-yard run and Iacino’s kick gave the Wolves a 14-0 lead with 1:59 left in the half.
The one kickoff Iacino didn’t boot into the end zone for a touchback Dawson Dykes returned 28 yards to the Volunteer 29.
On the next play, Barrett, who was 13-for 26 for 212 yards passing on the night, connected with Miller, who had five catches for 137 yards, down the left sideline on a 71-yard touchdown pass play that fired up the Falcon faithful and got Volunteer right back in it, 14-7.
The Wolves quickly killed the Falcon momentum. Riner’s 19-yard kickoff return set the Wolves up at the 30. A 13-yard run by Kaleb McClain and a 12-yard run by Peyton Greene gave the Wolves a first down at the Volunteer 45.
With less than 45 seconds left, Bergeron took off on a 43-yard run to the Falcon two, where he ran it in on the next play for a 21-7 lead going into halftime.
The Wolves got the second-half kickoff, returned 30 yards by Riner to the West 41. Bergeron picked up where he left off, scampering 59 yards on the first play from scrimmage in the third to put the Wolves up 28-7 just 14 seconds into the half.
The Falcons answered with two first downs, including a 15-yard run by Barrett to the Volunteer 46. But Isaac Haynie stepped in front of the receiver on Barrett’s next pass for an interception and sprinted 45 yards for a touchdown and 35-7 lead just two minutes into the third quarter.
The reeling Falcons had to punt on their next possession and West Ridge exploded again. After a seven-yard run by Bergeron on first down, McClain broke loose for a 67-yard run to the Falcon one-yard line, where Bergeron did the honors two runs later for a 42-7 lead.
After another touchback kick by Iacino, the lights on the west side of the stadium went out. Athletic Director Jeremy Bailey said they overheated and threw a breaker. The game was delayed about 20 minutes while the lights were allowed to cool off before turning them back on to resume the game.
Dawson Dykes scored on an 18-yard run for the Falcons to cut the lead to 42-14, but the Wolves responded with a 41-yard run by Riner to start the fourth quarter, and a 34-yard run by back-up quarterback Cale Bryant with 6:28 to play for the final score of the game.
Besides Bergeron’s 171 yards rushing, McClain finished with 111 yards rushing.
“Like I just told them, that’s on me,” McMillan said after the game. “Because I tell them all the time to do their job and obviously, I did not do my job tonight, or this whole week, or last week, when we started preparing for them. Because we just didn’t look very good at all most of the night on defense.
“But hat’s off to West Ridge. They just kicked our butts and there wasn’t nothing we could do about it. They just mashed us. They did what they wanted on offense. We don’t stay in our gaps at all then they wonder why we get on them all the time about staying in their gaps,” McMillan said.
With nearly 100 players from Sullivan South, Central and North making up Justin Hilton’s West Ridge roster, the Wolves had a distinct depth advantage to the Falcons, who began the season with just over 50. But McMillan didn’t want to make excuses.
“It’s a game to me,” he said. “It’s just a game. They were a little bit faster than they appeared on film, but that’s part of it. Just bad tackling and stuff of that nature. Hopefully we can fix that. We’re certainly going to do our best to fix it because these kids have worked too hard to come out and us just say, ‘Well, we got beat in game one; it’s time to fold.’ We’re certainly not going to do that. These guys are fighters. I told them Monday they better come ready to fight.”
McMillan did acknowledge losing a couple of players during the game didn’t help.
“In the first half, we lost two starters to injury. We knew we were talented, more than we have been, but we’re paper-thin. We lost (Jared) Counts to a shot in the gut, and Riley had an injury on his hand. At times he could go, at times he couldn’t. And Heath was cramping up,” McMillan said.
It doesn’t get any easier this week when Volunteer travels to Dobyns-Bennett. McMillan said he’d have a message for his players in practice this week.
“Defensively, you better get some more ‘want to,’” he said. “We’re just better than that. Maybe I’d be more discouraged, but I’ve seen these kids work and what they’re capable of, so we’re just going to keep working and fighting and getting better. Or I’m going to go find something else to do.
“If we don’t get better, somebody might make me go find something else to do. I might not have a choice,” McMillan said.