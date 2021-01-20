ROGERSVILLE – Cason Christian was unstoppable in the post, scoring 25 points to lead Volunteer over Cherokee, 68-67, in a back-and-forth junior varsity boys game Tuesday.
The Falcons jumped out to a 19-10, first-quarter lead thanks to six points apiece by Christian and Jon Wes Lovelace – Christian’s from inside and Lovelace on two three-pointers.
The Chiefs began to creep back into it in the second quarter, as Kaede Loudy and Parker Bailey scored five points each. Bailey’s pull-up three with :08 left, pulled the Chiefs to within 33-31 at the half.
Three-pointers by Bailey and Colten McLain pushed Cherokee in front, 37-35, with 4:58 in the third.
A drive by Conner Haynes tied the game, but another three by McLain and a pair of drives by Bailey put Cherokee back out in front, 44-37 with 3:42 to play in the third.
Cherokee built its biggest lead – 50-40 – on Loudy’s two free throws with 1:46 left in the quarter, but Volunteer answered with a 7-1 run to close the period to cut the gap to 51-47.
Christian narrowed the lead to 51-49 with a post-up to start the fourth. After a Bailey free throw, Lovelace tied it with his third three of the game.
Bailey answered with a three of his own to put Cherokee back up, 55-52.
Christian then took over, scoring the game’s next seven points to give Volunteer a 59-55 advantage.
McLain then scored six points during a 9-3 Cherokee run that gave the Chiefs a 64-62 lead with 2:28 to play.
A jumper by Lovelace and a drive by Tucker McLain prompted a 6-0 run that gave the Falcons a 68-64 lead with :08 remaining.
Colten McLain took the inbound pass and launched a 30-foot three-pointer than banked straight in, but time elapsed before Volunteer had to inbound the ball for a 68-67 Falcons win.
Besides Christian’s 25, Volunteer got 16 from Haynes and 13 from Lovelace.
Colten McLain scored 24 for Cherokee. Bailey added 14.