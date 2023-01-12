The West Greene Buffaloes held Cherokee scoreless for the first three minutes of the game and led all the way, defeating the homestanding Chiefs 70-54 on Monday night.
The Chiefs got off to a shaky start. Elisha Jones broke the ice with a 3-pointer three minutes into the game. West Greene jumped out to an 18-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Chiefs managed to get back on track with consecutive baskets from Manning Brooks in the second quarter, but West Greene led 32-21 at halftime.
The Buffaloes blew the game open in the third when they put 25 points on the board, most of them on layups by Leyton Frye. Lofton Hayes scored five points for the Chiefs in the quarter. West Greene increased its lead to 57-37 after three, and both teams went deep into their benches in the fourth.
Frye led all scorers with 40 points for West Greene.
Jones led Cherokee (6-9) with 12 points, five of them in the fourth quarter. Hayes, Brooks and Colten McLain added 8 points each for the Chiefs. Joe Henley and Parker Travis had 6 each, while Jayden Ward had 3, Jaxon Markham 2 and Will Price 1 to round out the Chiefs’ scoring.
The Chiefs had a Thursday night cross-county rivalry game with Volunteer and will return to conference play on Tuesday night at Grainger.