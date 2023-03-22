The Fulton Falcons captured the Blue Cross Basketball Championships Class 3A boys’ state title on Saturday with an 82-52 win over Haywood in Murfreesboro. Fulton, which beat Volunteer by 14 points in the quarterfinal round, went on to win its semifinal game 72-32 over Nashville MLK High School. In the championship game, Fulton led by as many as 36 points and won by 30.
‘Glow’ pickleball event set for March 25
Kingsport Parks and Recreation is hosting its first-ever outdoor “glow” pickleball event on Saturday, March 25, at the Riverview Park Pickleball Courts located by the V.O. Dobbins Community Center (301 Louis St.). Two sessions will be held with Group 1 from 7:30-9 p.m. and Group 2 from 9-10:30 p.m. Players ages 14 and up can participate. The cost is $5 per player. Online registration is required. Visit www.kingsporttn.gov to register, and click on the “CivicRec” link, then search for “glow.” Pickleball is a game similar to tennis but played on a smaller court with a racket much like an oversized ping-pong paddle. Glow events are when participants wear neon or white clothes, the lights are turned off and black lights are turned on. Everyone then “glows” in the dark while running around and playing a game of pickleball. Call 423-224-2489 or visit www.kingsportparksandrecreation.org to learn more.
Church Hill extends youth league signups
Church Hill Parks and Recreation signups for T-ball, baseball and softball have been extended to March 31. T-ball is open to girls and boys, ages 4-6. Softball is open to girls ages 7-9 and 10-12. Baseball is open to boys ages 7-9 and 10-12. Interested families can sign up at any time and pay online at the city of Church Hill website or in person at the recreation office on the lower level of the City Hall building. The cost is $20 per child.
Volunteer cheer tryouts rescheduled
A mandatory parent/athlete meeting for anyone interested in trying out for VHS cheer team will be held March 30 at 6 p.m. in the VHS Little Theatre. Packets will be distributed at the meeting. Tryout practices will be held April 10-13 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. The tryout date is April 18. Times vary depending on group assignments.
Register now for Kingsport’s Adult Softball League
Kingsport Parks and Recreation is now registering teams for its spring 2023 Adult Softball League. Teams can have a maximum of 20 players on their roster and divisions offered include Church, Industrial, Seniors 50+, Co-Ed and Men’s Open. The entry fee is $350 per team with a $10 non-resident fee for all players who live outside the Kingsport city limits (max: $50). The deadline for registration is March 31. To register, visit www.kingsportparksandrecreation.org and click on the “Register” link at the top of the screen. All games will be played at Brickyard Park. The season begins April 10. For more information, contact Jason Wilburn at 423-229-9459 or jasonwilburn@kingsporttn.gov.