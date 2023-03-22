The Fulton Falcons captured the Blue Cross Basketball Championships Class 3A boys’ state title on Saturday with an 82-52 win over Haywood in Murfreesboro. Fulton, which beat Volunteer by 14 points in the quarterfinal round, went on to win its semifinal game 72-32 over Nashville MLK High School. In the championship game, Fulton led by as many as 36 points and won by 30.

