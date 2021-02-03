CHURCH HILL – The Falcons used a fast start and their long-range game to blow past Sullivan South, 79-60 Friday night at the Falcons Nest.
Jon Wes Lovelace and Evan Berry hit two three-pointers each as the Falcons jumped out to a 17-7 lead, on their way to a 26-16 first quarter explosion.
The Falcons didn’t cool down much in the second, outscoring the Rebels, 17-9, to take a 43-25 lead into the break.
The second half was a little closer, with Volunteer outscoring the Rebels, 36-35, to hold South at bay the rest of the way.
Lovelace led Volunteer with 19 points, including the two three-pointers. Berry and Bradin Minton added 12 apiece, while Andrew Knittel scored 11 for the Falcons’ well-balanced attack. Mike Amyx had eight and Cason Christian contributed seven off the bench.
South was led by Cooper Johnson and Colton Mullins, who had 13 points each. Nick Ellege added 10.
Saturday, the Falcons were back in action with a game against the state’s eighth-ranked team, Science Hill.
Volunteer gave the Hilltoppers all they could handle before falling, 59-57, on Science Hill junior guard Keynan Cutlip’s game-winning bucket in the final seconds.
After trailing by nine entering the fourth quarter, Volunteer rallied back and went up 54-53 with 4:07 left to play.
Science Hill retook the lead, but Lovelace nailed a three-pointer to tie it at 57-57 with a minute to go
The Falcons worked for the go-ahead basket, but Cutlip drew a charge on Volunteer’s Garrison Barrett with 40 seconds remaining.
On the ensuing offensive possession, Cutlip drove and put up a shot that rolled off the rim. Cutlip rebounded and converted a put-back to give the Hilltoppers a 59-57 lead with 23.2 seconds left.
The Falcons (9-10, 2-7) attempted a desperation shot that missed as time expired.
Science Hill’s Amare Redd led all scorers with 25. Cutlip added 18.
Barrett led Volunteer with 11 points. Heath Miller added 10.