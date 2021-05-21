CLARKSVILLE – Several Hawkins County student-athletes are competing in the TMSAA State Middle School Track & Field Championships Saturday at Austin Peay State University.
State berths were secured in the TMSAA Northeast A Sectional (Small Schools) Track & Field Championships May 8 at Daniel Boone High School.
Here is the schedule when the athletes from Hawkins County will perform their event:
9 AM Girls High Jump: Chloe Anderson, CHMS
Girls Shot: Aliah Laster, SMS
10:15 AM Boys Long Jump: Noah Garrett, RMS, Lofton Hayes, RCS
Boys Shot: Jackson Clonce, SMS, Levi Charles, RMS
11 AM Boys High Jump: Lucas Gilliam, CHMS
11:45 AM Girls Discus: Aliah Laster, SMS
1 PM Girls Long Jump: Chloe Redwine, CHMS
Boys Discus: Jackson Clonce, SMS, Levi Charles, RMS, Hunter Robinson, CHMS
2:30 PM Running Events begin on rolling schedule
Girls 100 Hurdles: Aliah Laster, Taylor Boggs, CHMS
Boys 110 Hurdles: Jordyn Winegar-Collis, SMS, Kolden Singleton, RMS
Girls 100: Belle Fritts, SMS
Girls 4x200: CHMS, RCS
Boys 4x200: RMS
Girls 1600: Lillie Bullock, CHMS, Julina Allen, RMS
Boys 1600: Roman Borghetti-Metz, SMS, Ethan Bowman, RMS
Girls 4x100: CHMS
Boys 4x100: RCS
Girls 400: Kristen Gillett, RCS, Trinity Trammell: CHMS, Kelsie Henley, RMS
Boys 400: Gage Flora, RMS
Girls 800: Elizabeth Coward, RCS
Boys 800: Roman Borghetti-Metz, SMS Kevin McCurry, SMS
Girls 200: Lily Christian, CHMS, Belle Fritts, SMS, Emily Cuthrell, CHMS
Boys 200: Lofton Hayes, RCS
Girls 4x400: CHMS
Boys 4x400: RMS