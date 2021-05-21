CLARKSVILLE – Several Hawkins County student-athletes are competing in the TMSAA State Middle School Track & Field Championships Saturday at Austin Peay State University.

State berths were secured in the TMSAA Northeast A Sectional (Small Schools) Track & Field Championships May 8 at Daniel Boone High School.

Here is the schedule when the athletes from Hawkins County will perform their event:

9 AM Girls High Jump: Chloe Anderson, CHMS

Girls Shot: Aliah Laster, SMS

10:15 AM Boys Long Jump: Noah Garrett, RMS, Lofton Hayes, RCS

Boys Shot: Jackson Clonce, SMS, Levi Charles, RMS

11 AM Boys High Jump: Lucas Gilliam, CHMS

11:45 AM Girls Discus: Aliah Laster, SMS

1 PM Girls Long Jump: Chloe Redwine, CHMS

Boys Discus: Jackson Clonce, SMS, Levi Charles, RMS, Hunter Robinson, CHMS

2:30 PM Running Events begin on rolling schedule

Girls 100 Hurdles: Aliah Laster, Taylor Boggs, CHMS

Boys 110 Hurdles: Jordyn Winegar-Collis, SMS, Kolden Singleton, RMS

Girls 100: Belle Fritts, SMS

Girls 4x200: CHMS, RCS

Boys 4x200: RMS

Girls 1600: Lillie Bullock, CHMS, Julina Allen, RMS

Boys 1600: Roman Borghetti-Metz, SMS, Ethan Bowman, RMS

Girls 4x100: CHMS

Boys 4x100: RCS

Girls 400: Kristen Gillett, RCS, Trinity Trammell: CHMS, Kelsie Henley, RMS

Boys 400: Gage Flora, RMS

Girls 800: Elizabeth Coward, RCS

Boys 800: Roman Borghetti-Metz, SMS Kevin McCurry, SMS

Girls 200: Lily Christian, CHMS, Belle Fritts, SMS, Emily Cuthrell, CHMS

Boys 200: Lofton Hayes, RCS

Girls 4x400: CHMS

Boys 4x400: RMS

 