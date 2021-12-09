BULLS GAP – The Rogersville City School Lady Warriors rolled over the Bulls Gap Lady Bull Dogs, 64-6, in a game Dec. 2 at Bulls Gap School.
The Lady Warriors led 29-6 at halftime and held the home-standing Lady Bull Dogs scoreless in the second half.
Addie Lawson led the Lady Warriors with 23 points. Kenzie Collins followed with nine points. Brooke Nelson, Kendra Fields, and Chloe Person had eight points each.
Lauren Stidham added four while Nicole Nelson and Nadeen Aglan each had two points. Kailee Carter, Lilliana Ferrell, and MaKenzie Smith had two points each for Bulls Gap.