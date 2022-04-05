MOSHEIM – The Volunteer Falcons went on the road and swept a pair of games from West Greene in a double-header Thursday, 5-0, in the opener, and 13-4 in the nightcap.
Ethan Smith was the hero for the Falcons in Game 1, pitching a three-hit shutout over five innings for the win, and bashing a home run at the plate.
After a scoreless first inning, Smith led off the second with a home run to right on a 2-0 pitch.
The Falcons added another run in the inning when Tucker McLain and Colby Lawson executed a double-steal, with Lawson taking home for the 2-0 lead.
Volunteer mounted another rally in the fourth. Riley Littleton reached on an error, then McLain and Cooper Smith followed with walks to load the bases.
Littleton came home on a wild pitch, then Conner Haynes plated a run with a sacrifice fly to shallow outfield when McLain alertly sprinted home for a 4-0 lead. Zach Justice then doubled in Smith for a 5-0 Volunteer lead.
Smith kept the Buffaloes in check, allowing just three singles and one walk against six strikeouts, throwing just 67 pitches in the five-inning game.
In the nightcap, Zach Justice kept the Buffaloes in check, allowing five hits, four runs – three earned – in five innings, while the Volunteer offense piled up runs.
Cason Christian drove in five runs, while Conner Hayes and Austin Goldie drove in three apiece.
Christian drove in two in the first on a fielder’s choice. Volunteer added three in the second on an RBI-single by Haynes, and a two-run double by Goldie.
West Greene added two runs in the bottom of the third to pull to within 5-3, but the Falcons tacked on three more runs. After Haynes scored on a wild pitch, Christian drove in Goldie and Smith with a single to center for an 8-3 lead.
The Buffs got one run back in the bottom half, but Volunteer added five runs in the fifth to put the game out of reach. Haynes hit a two-run double, Goldie drove in Smith on a ground-out, and Smith and Christian bashed RBI-doubles.
Haynes was 2-for-3 in the game with three RBIs and three runs scored. Goldie went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Christian was 2-for-5 with five RBIs. Ethan Smith was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.