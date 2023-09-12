Shelby Thomas serves for the RMS Lady Warriors in Thursday’s match against Gray.
RMS' Paisley Williams hustles to the ball as teammates look on.
The Rogersville Middle School Lady Warriors dropped an opening-set marathon before rebounding to defeat Gray 2-1 on Thursday.
Natalie Ferrell serves for RMS.
Rogersville Middle School's Paisley Williams sets for Peyton Buttry.
Paisley Williams sets the ball for RMS as Natalie Ferrell waits.
RMS setter Paisley Williams waits for the pass.
RMS' Shelby Thomas looks for an opening.
ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville Middle School Lady Warriors dropped an opening-set marathon before rebounding to defeat Gray 2-1 on Thursday.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.