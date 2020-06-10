MORRISTOWN — Youth anglers, ages 15 years old or younger, may fish free the entire week through Friday, June 12.
Saturday was Free Fishing Day in Tennessee, when anyone (resident or nonresident) may fish free without a license in Tennessee’s public waters.
TWRA stocked catfish at several locations across East Tennessee ahead of Free Fishing Day. Although traditional TWRA-sponsored fishing events are canceled due to Covid-19, many locations received fish to promote quality fishing.
This day and week are annual events in Tennessee and are great opportunities to introduce children to the joys and excitement of a day on the water catching fish. Not only is fishing a great family activity, it helps make us more aware of our natural environment.
Locations stocked with catfish in Region 4 include:
Ralph Stout Park in Mountain City, Johnson County
Carter County Workforce Development Pond in Elizabethton, Carter County
Pat Brown’s Goose Pond in Erwin, Unicoi County
Paint Creek Pond (Cherokee National Forest) Greene, County
Allen Branch Pond (Cherokee National Forest) near Newport, Cocke County
Concord Park in Knoxville, Knox County
Fountain City Lake in Knoxville, Knox County
Indian Mountain State Park in Jellico, Campbell County
Additionally, catfish were stocked in Alcoa Duck Pond in Blount County last week.
