GREENEVILLE – The Greeneville Middle School Greene Devils swept a double-header from Church Hill, 4-3 and 9-1, on a chilly Friday evening at Legion Field in Greeneville.
In the opener, Greeneville’s Maddox Bishop doubled home Jaxon Winter in the bottom of the sixth to break a 3-3 tie and send Greeneville home the winner.
Church Hill had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly by Isaiah Ward, scoring Gavin Hickernell, who had led off the game with a walk.
Greeneville, which is coached by former Cherokee Chiefs football coach Cody Baugh, took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning when Maddox Bishop scored on a throwing error and Trey Thompson singled in Caden Baugh.
The Devils added a run in the third on a groundout.
Church Hill staged a rally in the fifth. Brock Mowell walked and went to second on a single by Hickernell. Cooper Fraysier then doubled to left to score Mowell and send Hickernell to third.
Panthers catcher Greyson Dennis then hit a sacrifice fly to left to score Hickernell and tie the game at 3-3.
In the nightcap, the Greene Devils scored five runs in the first inning and four in the second in building a 9-1 lead.
The Panthers, who scored a run in the second when Jameson Mowell singled to leftfield to score Isaiah Ward, were held scoreless in the top of the third, ending the contest.