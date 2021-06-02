ROCKVALE – Amelia Metz is a state medalist once again.
The Cherokee sophomore, like all athletes last spring denied a chance to compete due to the coronavirus shutdown, was back on the medal podium last week after finishing fourth in the girls discus in the TSSAA State Track & Field Championships at Rockvale High School just south of Murfreesboro.
“I was excited,” said Metz, who was a state champion in the event in seventh and eighth grade. Her throw Thursday was a personal record, 112 feet, 10 inches.
“It’s been a long season. I’ve only had one good day that I’ve PR’ed. But I felt good today. Just going into it, I was excited,” Metz said.
That experience at the TMSAA meets at Austin Peay State University in 2018-19 helped, she said.
“The circle is the same in middle school as it is in high school. So, a lot of the girls weren’t comfortable with the circle, but I had that experience and that really helped,” Metz said.
Metz’ strategy was to get a measurable heave with her first throw, then look to add distance with each successive throw. “Just try to get as far as I can,” said Metz, whose throwing coach is Ballou Barrett, who has helped several area athletes in throwing events.
“You start off and build from there. What can I do next? What can I do to help this? Then I’ll go to Ballou, my coach, and he’s like, ‘This is what you can do to make it go further.’ And then we put that into my throw,” Metz said.
“I was building up. I had one that was a couple feet before my PR and then my next throw was a foot above my PR. I just felt like building after that. My third throw was my peak,” said Metz, who said she knew her third throw was a good one as soon as it left her hand.
“You can feel it come off your hand right and it just flies perfectly and you know that’s it,” she said. “My coach and I have been working on preparing for this, just like, nerve-wise, and also technique-wise. My biggest thing right now is when I get to the finish, pull through instead of pull up at the end. If you pull up, it shoots up.”
“For her, it’s like she’s trying to get the distance in the air with her arm instead of her body position in front,” Barrett said. “So, there are some drills we work on making her swing her arm more flat, more straight through, and getting her weight on her feet so her legs actually create the lift.”
It’s similar to throwing a Frisbee, Barrett said; if you pull up, the disc goes up. If you follow straight through, it will carry with more distance.
“Once again, it’s just something that you repetitively work on,” Barrett said. “Bless her heart, she’s earned it. She’s been throwing since she was a sixth-grader. It takes time. It’s how far it goes out. There’s a point it’s got to get in the air enough. A lot of kids will throw it too far up.”
Metz advanced to the championship flight, where she was unable to improve upon the throw of 112-10. But that didn’t matter, because competitors are ranked based on their best throw of the day.
“Today ended on a great note, fourth place, all-state finish for Amelia,” Cherokee track coach Chad Laster said. “You always want to end a year with your best and that’s exactly what she did. She threw her personal best today and ended up with a fourth-place finish.”
“It feels good,” Metz said. “I came in seeded fifth, so I was pretty shocked to hear that I was fourth.”
“That also lands her number five all time at Cherokee High School,” Laster said. “She’s in good company on that list. We’ve had some great throwers. She’s now right up there with the great ones we’ve had. It turned out to be a really great day for her and we’re proud of her.
“We’re looking forward to seeing what she can do over the summer at some of the summer meets and continue to improve,” Laster said.
“Tomorrow, I go home and start working on hammer,” Metz said after receiving her medal Thursday. “That’s my favorite. It’s just speed and it goes further.”
“We’ll stop throwing discus for now and start throwing hammer,” Barrett said. “Last year, she was the number one hammer thrower in the country as a freshman. She threw it 133 last year. So, we’ll start back. She’ll throw other things a little bit, but we’ll spend probably 90 percent of the time on hammer. It’s easy when you’re number one in the country.”
Working on different events also helps break up the monotony of training.
“It does and if you want to do it in college, it’s another thing you can do, because they recruit how many events you can do,” said Barrett. “So, if you can do another event, that makes you more marketable.”
Barrett should know. His coaching helped make all-state throwers out of former Cherokee athletes Evan McCracken, Courtney Brooks, Savannah Marlow and Katie Biggs. All four parlayed that into tickets to college, along with fellow Cherokee alum Ethan Collins and Volunteer’s Dane Dykes.
Biggs and Dykes begin their college careers this fall at King and East Tennessee State, respectively.
“Consistency,” Barrett said when asked what his secret was. “It seems like the things that we do, we do consistently. Kids that will be consistent and continue to do it. It’s like anything. If you can do it all the time, it makes it easy.”
It was no mystery why Metz medaled. She puts in the time.
“She works all year,” Barrett said. “I encourage them to play other things. She played golf last year. But even during golf, she’d still throw. Not as much, then. All of the ones that I’ve had have been year-round throwers.
“Even if they back off a little bit, they still kind of keep it in their hand. Just like a basketball player. They’re going to shoot foul shots every day if they’re any good,” he said.
“I would love to do it in college,” Metz said.
“On a personal level, I think she’ll continue to improve for sure,” Laster said. “She’s got a lot of time to continue to grow and get stronger and get quicker in the circle. That quickness will translate to further distance. She’s got time to work on that. She’ll get better there.
“We’re going to be seeing some different competition at times next year. We’ll be in a new conference, a new sectional. That’ll change a few things for us there. But what it doesn’t change is taking care of what you can do,” Laster said.
“I always talk to the athletes and encourage them to focus on what they can do in getting better themselves. You can’t control what everybody else does so focus on your goals. If you don’t have goals, establish goals and work hard to meet them. When you do that, you’ll continue to chip away at the things to improve every day,” Laster said.
Metz will be doing just that now that summer has officially begun. She won’t compete in the annual Myrtle Beach summer meet, but will later after she’s had some time working with the hammer.
“I’m not going to Myrtle Beach because I haven’t been working through track season on it, just to keep my back calmed down,” Metz said. “But I think that we have a meet in the next month or so that I’m going to start working towards.”
Metz said Barrett makes workouts fun.
“He’s great. He’s more like a dad than a coach to me,” Metz said. “I’ve known him since I was born. He’s always been around. It’s more than just ‘Come to practice at 2 o’clock every Sunday.’ It’s, ‘Do you want to come? My wife is cooking dinner.’ It’s just more of a family thing, not really a sport.”
“It’s almost like coaching your niece or daughter,” Barrett said. “I’ve had a couple of those kids. She’s special, such a blessing having her. She’s probably the best one at this age that I’ve had so far, distance-wise with a couple of things. It will be fun to watch her this summer.”
Laster is glad she’ll compete on Cherokee’s track team two more seasons.
“Amelia is a really intelligent person,” Laster said. “She takes instruction very well. She does well in school. She’s a great student and all of those things combined just make her a really great person to have around your program. She represents Cherokee very well and we’re proud of her for that.”