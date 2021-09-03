CHURCH HILL – Former standout Volunteer golfer Lucas Armstrong is one step away from playing in the Master’s and U.S. Open.
Last weekend, Armstrong, 29, shot a 5-under 68 at the Parkersburg Country Club in West Virginia to qualify for the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship, set for later this month.
“It’s pretty cool,” Armstrong said. “The US Mid-Am is one of the biggest amateur tournaments you can play in. I’m excited to get up there and play and compete against those guys with a chance to win.”
The U.S. Mid-Am, for players 25 and older, will be held Sept. 25-30 at Sankaty Golf Club in Siasconset and Miacomet Golf Club in Nantucket, Mass.
The tournament – with qualifiers going on all over the country – had a record 5,339 entries. Armstrong was one of 47 golfers in Parkersburg vying for two spots in the Mid-Am. There will be 264 golfers competing in the Mid-Am.
Armstrong overcame a rough start – bogeying the first two holes.
“I kind of got a little frustrated because of the bogey-bogey start, but not too bad,” Armstrong said. “I knew I had a bunch of par 5s left, so I didn’t get too down.”
Armstrong birdied the next two holes, allowing him to settle back into a groove.
“That got me kind of settled down,” he said. “I was fine after that.”
Armstrong, a 2010 graduate of Volunteer and 2014 graduate of Middle Tennessee State, ended up with eight birdies, including four of the course’s six par 5s.
Earlier this summer, Armstrong won the Ridgefields Invitational. “I play a lot of tournaments, local stuff, state events and bigger stuff here and there,” he said. “I’ve been playing ever since middle school. I played in high school and college tournaments.”
Armstrong’s MTSU team went to the NCAA regionals twice and also won a few tournaments. Armstrong had five top-10 finishes in college and made the All-Conference USA Tournament Team after finishing second in the conference tournament his junior year in 2013.
Armstrong was also a two-time Cleveland Golf/Srixon Scholar All-American while at Middle Tennessee.
With last weekend’s victory, Armstrong qualified for his first U.S. Golf Association tournament.
“This will be my first USGA event,” he said. “I’ve been trying for the last 10 years. It’s a hard tournament to make. There are only two spots to make. The Mid Am has just an 18-hole qualifier. The U.S. Am’s is 36. I tried the U.S. Am earlier in the year about a month ago and I missed it by three.”
Like the Parkersburg Country Club, this will be Armstrong’s first time playing at Sankaty Head Golf Club in Nantucket.
“I hadn’t played the one in West Virginia and I haven’t played the one where the Mid Am is going to be,” he said. “I never played in the Northeast. The farthest I’ve played north is Cincinnati. This will definitely be different. It’s on an island up there in Massachusetts. Wind will be a factor because it’s right there on the ocean. I’m really looking forward to that because I’ve always liked playing in the wind. I like hitting the ball low.”
Armstrong’s father, Phil, will repeat as his caddy at the U.S. Mid-Am.
“He caddied for me in the qualifier,” Armstrong said. “He usually does if I’m playing in a tournament where I need a caddy. There are some tournaments here and there where I’ll have a local guy caddy for me.”
Phil knows his son and his game enough to know he doesn’t need to constantly advise him.
“He knows I don’t like to be talked to a lot. He won’t really tell me what clubs to use. He knows when to say something and when not to, really,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong, who coached Volunteer’s golf team briefly, owns and manages Bays Mountain Golf Club in Church Hill, which his family purchased about five years ago. At the time, it was struggling and had been shut down. The greens were a mess, so Team Armstrong went to work restoring the course, which was known as Silver Lake before its original name, Bays Mountain, was restored.
“It’s been good,” Armstrong said. “It’s been doing well. It gets better every year. We closed down for almost a year when we took over. It took us a couple of years to get the greens back. But now, they’ve done really well this summer. They’ve filled up. Now that summer’s pretty much over, we’ll aerify and get ready again for next year.”
Armstrong will continue to play tournaments, but has no desire to turn pro.
“I like competing as an amateur,” Armstrong said. “Even when I was in college, I never wanted to turn pro. I just want to keep playing high amateur tournaments and then run the golf course. I’m completely satisfied doing that because I’m playing at a high level.”
Armstrong said he thinks being completely immersed in golf has helped lead him to his recent success.
“Pretty much my life revolves around golf right now,” he said. “Just being around it all the time, even if I’m not practicing, I’m just always around it. I think it’s just really helped.”
Armstrong’s wife, Katie, and parents, Phil and Susie, will accompany him to Nantucket.
“We’ll be getting there Sept. 23 and practice Sept. 23 and 24,” he said. “Then we play two days, Sept. 25 and 25, and then the match play will start on Monday, the 27th. You play two rounds of stroke play on Saturday-Sunday and then the top 64 advance to the match play bracket.”
Armstrong, who will tune up for the event with the Tennessee Mid-Amateur Sept. 16-18, explained the strategy he will employ at the Mid-Am.
“When you play on a course like this in these high-level tournaments, you’ve just got to be able to hit it in the fairway and knock it on the green and two-putt,” he said.
“In the qualifying round, you don’t have to go low or anything to make the four. You just have to stay out of your own way and stay away from doubles. Once you make it to match play, then anything can happen,” said Armstrong.
Play would be a little more conservative on the first two days, with more chances taken during match play on the final day.
“Maybe a little bit during the stroke play,” he said. “The goal would be to go out there and shoot even or two-under par both days. Your main goal is to make it to the match play and then anybody can beat anybody at that point.
“In match play, you can play a lot more aggressive because strokes don’t matter. You can make a 10 on one hole and turn around and win the next hole and you’re even. It’s hole by hole. If you just have one bad hole, it’s not the end of the world,” said Armstrong.
There are a lot of benefits for the winner of the U.S. Mid-Am: an invitation to the Masters and U.S. Open, a two-year qualifying exemption for the U.S. Amateur, and a 10-year exemption for the U.S. Mid-Am.
“I would play in the Master’s and the U.S. Open,” Armstrong said. “That would be pretty awesome. It’s pretty hard to fathom right now, but it’s definitely been a dream.”
Although the rewards would be extraordinary, Armstrong said his goal is the same as it is for any tournament.
“My goal is definitely to win this,” he said. “I’m playing pretty much the best I’ve ever played right now. Like always, I just want to win.”