RUTLEDGE – Cherokee increased its winning streak to four in a row – all on the road – with a 6-5, come-from-behind victory over Grainger County Tuesday.
The win comes on the heels of a 5-4 win at Claiborne Monday, an 18-3 shellacking of South Greene Saturday, and an 11-2 romp over West Greene last Friday.
The Chiefs, who had taken a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a home run by Matt Newton, fell behind 5-1 in the bottom of the fourth when the Grizzlies scored five runs.
Cherokee rallied in the fifth. Will Price walked and went to third on Isaac Williams’ double. Logan Brewer grounded out to score Price and advance Williams to third. Parker Bailey cut the Grainger lead to 5-3 with a sacrifice fly.
After Aidan Webb reached on an error, Brady Leroy singled him to second. Both advanced a bag on a wild pitch, then scored when Cole Putnal singled to left, tying the game at 5-5.
In the sixth, Devan Carpenter led off with a first-pitch home run over the right field fence.
Newton, who pitched 3 1 /3 innings in relief, picked up the win, while Webb, who recorded the final two outs, got the save. Webb also had two of Cherokee’s eight hits.
Monday
Cherokee 5, Claiborne 4The Chiefs came from behind against Claiborne, as well, scoring three runs in the top of the seventh, overcoming a 3-2 deficit.
The Chiefs stole 13 bases in the game, including three by Newton and two by Price, Leroy and Webb. Parker Bailey was 2-for-4 with two runs.
Trailing 3-2 in the seventh, Brewer walked and stole second. Bailey singled Brewer to third. After Bailey stole second, Webb struck out. Leroy then singled to score Brewer to tie the game and send Bailey to third.
Bailey scored on an error and Leroy stole third then came home.