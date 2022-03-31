ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee swept a pair of games from Cocke County this week, beating the visiting Lady Red, 6-5, Monday, then grabbing a 12-5 rout Tuesday in Newport.
Monday was a nip and tuck game as Newport took a 2-0 lead, only for Cherokee to tie it up in the bottom half.
The Lady Chiefs added three in the second to take a 5-2 lead. Cocke County added a pair in the third to close the gap to 5-4. Cherokee added a run in the fourth and Cocke County added one in the fifth to narrow the lead to 6-5.
The Lady Chiefs held the Lady Red scoreless the final two innings to secure the win.
NEWPORT – Tuesday evening, Cherokee pounded out 12 hits in the game and claimed a 12-5 win over Cocke County as Cherokee’s Haley Vigil went 4-for-5, blasting three home runs in the game with five RBIs.
The Lady Chiefs scored twice in the first and second innings, then added four in the fourth for an 8-0 lead. They added another pair in the fifth for a 10-0 lead.
The Lady Red finally scored a run in the bottom half, to cut the lead to 10-1. Cherokee made it 11-1 in the sixth, but Cocke County answered with four runs to cut the lead to 11-5 and prolong the game. Cherokee added another run in the top of the seventh.
Sophomore Kennedy Dishner went the distance for Cherokee, allowing 13 hits and five runs in seven innings, walking just one and striking out one.
Cherokee improved to 5-2 and 4-0 in District 2-3A. Cocke County fell to 1-7 on the year and 1-5 in conference play.