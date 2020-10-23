CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – For the first time ever, both boys and girls cross country teams from Rogersville City School qualified for the TMSAA state cross country meet at Austin Peay State University.
The cross country program was added at RCS in just 2014 – to take advantage of Harper Russell’s final year at the school – and has excelled ever since, placing both boys and girls teams in the state competition.
This was the first season, however, that both qualified at the same time.
Harper’s mom, Kelley Russell, coaches the Warrior program. She was assisted this season by Roland Moses.
“What a special group,” Russell said. “I’m humbled and blessed to coach this sweet group. Love coaching these kids!”
Harper is at Lincoln Memorial University in her second year on an athletic and academic scholarship competing on the LMU basketball and track and field teams.
Pictured on this page are members of the RCS boys and girls cross country teams competing at the 2020 TMSAA state cross country meet Oct. 3 at Austin Peay State University. Photos are courtesy of Anna Moses and other RCS parents.