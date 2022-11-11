NASHVILLE – Over 150 Special Olympics Tennessee athletes and Unified Partners from across the state recently competed in the Special Olympics Tennessee (SOTN) State Bowling Tournament at Tenn Pin Alley in Columbia, Tennessee.
Athletes from across the state — including from Hawkins County — traveled to Middle Tennessee to compete against their peers in their respective divisions.
Participants competed in singles, team play and doubles with a Unified Partner where Special Olympics athletes play with and against Unified Partners.
Competitors were present from every major city in Tennessee including Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville, Chattanooga and Jackson. Athletes also represented Hawkins County, Blount County, Cheatham County, Marshall County, Maury County, Robertson County, Sullivan County, Sumner County and Wilson County.
Special Olympics Tennessee (SOTN) is a state chapter of Special Olympics North America, a part of Special Olympics International.
The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.
SOTN offers 17 Olympic-style sports and is composed of 36 areas covering the entire state with volunteer leaders managing activities in those districts. Its state office is in Nashville, Tennessee.