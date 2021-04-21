CHURCH HILL – The Church Hill Panthers took an early lead but fell to Holston, 5-1, Friday in Church Hill.
The Panthers jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning and held it until the fourth, when the Eagles rallied for two runs.
Holston added three more in the fifth. Eagles pitching kept the Panthers off the bases for the most of the game after the first inning.
Church Hill tried to mount a rally in the seventh. Jay Adams doubled to left field, but got caught trying to advance to third on a ground ball and the Panthers couldn’t muster any more hits in the inning.