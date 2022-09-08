KINGSPORT — Registrations are now being accepted for the Tribe Basketball Youth League – a league open for 2nd through 5th grade boys who want to compete and improve their basketball skills through advanced training and engaging practices.
Students will also learn the offensive concepts of basketball and various defense schemes as they progress through the league.
Tribe Basketball will start October 17 and run through the week of February 20, 2023. Practices will take place at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport and will follow the Kingsport City Schools schedule. Games will be played at TNT Sportsplex and other venues in the immediate Tri-Cities area. Tournament games will be on Saturdays only.
Registration is $100 per player and the fee covers the cost of insurance, practice rental fees, and tournament registration. Financial assistance may be available. Uniforms will be a separate cost.
To register online go to www.kingsporttn.gov, click the “CivicRec” button on the homepage and then select “Youth Leagues.”
In person sign-up and try-out schedule
2nd graders: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on September 25
3rd graders: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on September 25
4th graders: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on September 28
5th graders: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on September 28
Due to construction, try-outs will be held in the small gym at Dobyns-Bennett High School. You can enter the gym through the double doors across from the football/baseball fields at the bottom of the ramp.
The league is a cooperative partnership between the Dobyns-Bennett High School Basketball program and the City of Kingsport’s Parks and Recreation Department.
“As we watch our future players grow and develop through our Tribe Basketball Youth League, it’s so exciting because we know that’s the future of Dobyns Bennett basketball,” said Chris Poore, head basketball coach at Dobyns-Bennett.
For more information, contact Coach Matt Baker at jbaker@k12k.com or 423-276-8302.
