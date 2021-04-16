CHURCH HILL – Volunteer’s girls tennis team repeated their big home win a week ago as the Lady Falcons defeated Sullivan East, 7-2, on Tuesday.
Volunteer won two of three women’s doubles matches, led by the No. 1 team of Brooklyn Ward and Carlee McLain defeating East’s No. 1 team, Adeline Ensley and Emma Hatcher, 8-2.
Samantha Flippin and Lillie Redwine, the No. 2 Lady Falcons doubles team, blanked East’s counterparts, Hannah Hodge and Janae Moultrie, 8-0.
Maggie Bice and Natalie Snapp fell to East’s Courtney Harkleroad and Kamarie Perkins, 8-4.
Ward, McLain, Flippin, Bice and Redwine recorded singles wins for the Lady Falcons.
The Volunteer boys team fell 7-2 to the Patriots.
The Falcon boys won two matches by default.
Here are the results from Wednesday’s match:
Girls Doubles
(1)--Brooklyn Ward/Carlee McClain VHS def Ensley/Hatcher SE 8-2
(2)--Samantha Flippin/Lillie Redwine VHS def Hodge/Moultrie Se 8-2
(3)--Harkleroad/Perkins SE def Maggie Bice/Natalie Snapp VHS 8-4
Girls Singles
(1)--Ward VHS def Ensley 9-7
(2)--McClain VHS def. Harkleroad SE 8-4
(3)--Flippin VHS def Perkins SE 8-2
(4)--Moultrie SE def Snapp VHS 8-2
(5)--Redwine VHS def Hodge SE 8-5
(6)--Bice VHS def Rutherford 9-8
Boys Doubles
(1)--Lopez/Grubbs SE def Alex Matlock/Kaden Hobbs VHS 8-2
(2)--Ivester/Honaker SE def Connor Cradic/Will Justice VHS 8-1
(3)--Aidan Glass/Jacob Smallwood VHS won by default over No Player SE
Boys Singles
(1)--Lopez SE def Cradic VHS 8-1
(2)--Grubbs SE def Hobbs VHS 8-3
(3)--Ivester SE def Matlock VHS 8-0
(4)--Murray SE def Justice VHS 8-3
(5)--Ragan SE def Carter VHS 8-6
(6)--Glass VHS won by default SE NO PLAYER.