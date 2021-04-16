Brooklyn Ward

Brooklyn Ward won her singles and doubles matches.

 File photo by Jim Beller

CHURCH HILL – Volunteer’s girls tennis team repeated their big home win a week ago as the Lady Falcons defeated Sullivan East, 7-2, on Tuesday.

Volunteer won two of three women’s doubles matches, led by the No. 1 team of Brooklyn Ward and Carlee McLain defeating East’s No. 1 team, Adeline Ensley and Emma Hatcher, 8-2.

Samantha Flippin and Lillie Redwine, the No. 2 Lady Falcons doubles team, blanked East’s counterparts, Hannah Hodge and Janae Moultrie, 8-0.

Maggie Bice and Natalie Snapp fell to East’s Courtney Harkleroad and Kamarie Perkins, 8-4.

Ward, McLain, Flippin, Bice and Redwine recorded singles wins for the Lady Falcons.

The Volunteer boys team fell 7-2 to the Patriots.

The Falcon boys won two matches by default.

Here are the results from Wednesday’s match:

Girls Doubles

(1)--Brooklyn Ward/Carlee McClain VHS def Ensley/Hatcher SE 8-2

(2)--Samantha Flippin/Lillie Redwine VHS def Hodge/Moultrie Se 8-2

(3)--Harkleroad/Perkins SE def Maggie Bice/Natalie Snapp VHS 8-4

Girls Singles

(1)--Ward VHS def Ensley 9-7

(2)--McClain VHS def. Harkleroad SE 8-4

(3)--Flippin VHS def Perkins SE 8-2

(4)--Moultrie SE def Snapp VHS 8-2

(5)--Redwine VHS def Hodge SE 8-5

(6)--Bice VHS def Rutherford 9-8

Boys Doubles

(1)--Lopez/Grubbs SE def Alex Matlock/Kaden Hobbs VHS 8-2

(2)--Ivester/Honaker SE def Connor Cradic/Will Justice VHS 8-1

(3)--Aidan Glass/Jacob Smallwood VHS won by default over No Player SE

Boys Singles

(1)--Lopez SE def Cradic VHS 8-1

(2)--Grubbs SE def Hobbs VHS 8-3

(3)--Ivester SE def Matlock VHS 8-0

(4)--Murray SE def Justice VHS 8-3

(5)--Ragan SE def Carter VHS 8-6

(6)--Glass VHS won by default SE NO PLAYER.

 