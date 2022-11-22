Hawkins County Swim, which placed second in the East Tennessee & Southwest Virginia Middle School Swim Championships Nov. 12 at Kingsport Aquatic Center, is a feeder program for Cherokee and Volunteer swim teams.
KINGSPORT – The successful season of Hawkins County Swim culminated in a second-place finish in the East Tennessee & Southwest Virginia Middle School Swim Championships Nov. 12 at Kingsport Aquatic Center.
Comprised of Hawkins County’s five middle schools and coached by Jim and Robin Whalen, both the boys team and girls team placed second in the meet and second overall.
The victories were by slim margins. Kingsport Middle Schools won the overall event with 555.5 points to Hawkins’ 523.5. Kingsport also won the boys meet with 306.5 points to Hawkins’ 271.5. T.A. Dugger won the girls meet with 282 points to Hawkins’ 252.
“The last two weeks of the season we battled sickness and at the championship we were out five swimmers due to flu,” Jim Whalen said. “Not an excuse, but I would have loved to compete with those missing swimmers.”
The numbers and talent level of the middle school team bodes well for the current and future high school swim teams at Cherokee and Volunteer.
“Our numbers were up to 40 swimmers on the middle school level,” Whalen said. “We were the biggest team in East Tennessee. Some of our eighth graders made major contributions and I am looking forward to them at the high school level: Carley Rice, Gabbi Hill, Ian Barton and Issac Bryan.
“The middle school season is a huge building block to have a quality high school team,” Whalen added. “This will show up this season — especially at Cherokee High — where 10 of the swimmers are sophomores and below.”