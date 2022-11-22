Hawkins County Swim

Hawkins County Swim, which placed second in the East Tennessee & Southwest Virginia Middle School Swim Championships Nov. 12 at Kingsport Aquatic Center, is a feeder program for Cherokee and Volunteer swim teams.

 Courtesy photo

KINGSPORT – The successful season of Hawkins County Swim culminated in a second-place finish in the East Tennessee & Southwest Virginia Middle School Swim Championships Nov. 12 at Kingsport Aquatic Center.

Trending Recipe Videos



 