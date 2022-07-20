BRISTOL — Bristol Motor Speedway and its longtime partner, Food City, will once again make it super-easy for fans to purchase tickets to the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Sept. 15-17.
Tickets for the highly-anticipated NASCAR Playoff race weekend at The World’s Fastest Half-Mile are now on sale at all Food City locations.
Tickets for each of the three nights of racing at BMS are available for
purchase throughout the popular grocery chain’s five-state service area, which includes the entire Appalachian Highlands Region.
The ticket offerings include: Thursday night’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics Camping World Truck Series and Bush’s Best 200 ARCA Menards Series doubleheader ($25 per adult, kids free); Friday night’s
Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race ($30 per adult; kids free); and Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race ($60 per adult; $10 for kids).
All tickets purchased through Food City will be reserved seats that will be filled by BMS ticket office team members. The tickets will be sold at the customer service area of each Food City location. Tickets will be emailed to the customer within seven days of the purchase. The final day to purchase race tickets in-store will be Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Some of the most memorable moments in NASCAR history have taken place during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on the super-challenging .533-mile high-banked concrete oval. NASCAR’s best drivers will go doorhandle to doorhandle – NASCAR Playoff style – and only the strongest will survive 500 laps of mayhem and chaos on the iconic short track.
In the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m., USA Network, PRN Radio), you’ll get to see all of your favorite drivers racing hard to advance in the Playoffs, including Bristol dominator and recent Food City Dirt Race winner Kyle Busch, defending Night Race winner Kyle Larson, fan-favorite Chase Elliott, rising stars Tyler Reddick and Ross Chastain, and veteran drivers Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney.
Sparks are sure to fly in the Food City 300, as NASCAR Xfinity Series favorites A.J. Allmendinger, Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier, Ty Gibbs and Josh Berry will be trying to lock in their Playoff positions in the season’s final regular season race (Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., USA Network, PRN Radio).
Meanwhile, Zane Smith, John Hunter Nemechek, Ben Rhodes and defending winner Chandler Smith will battle for the victory Thursday night in the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics Camping World Truck Series race (Sept. 15, 9 p.m., FS1, MRN Radio).
The rising stars in the ARCA Menards Series also will take on the challenging half-mile bullring in the Bush’s Beans 200 as part of a Thursday night doubleheader (Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m., FS1, MRN Radio).
For more information, please drop by your neighborhood Food City store or visit us online at www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.