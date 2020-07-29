BULLS GAP — Brucebilt Performance Iron-Man Open Wheel Modified Series will headline racing this Saturday at Volunteer Speedway
Saturday’s racing card consists of:
CLASSES: Brucebilt Performance Iron-Man Open Wheel Modified Series (30 laps), Sportsman Late Model (20 laps), Modified Street (20 laps), Street Stock (20 laps), Classic (20 laps), and Front Wheel Drive (20 laps). … Modified Street, Street Stock, Classic and Front Wheel Drive qualifying times will be determined during (5) hot laps.
ADMISSION: Adult grandstand $12, with youth 10-and-under free. Adult pit/tier-parking $30, youth (5-12) $15, with 4-and-under free.
GATE/RACE TIMES: Pit gates open at 4 p.m. and grandstands at 5 p.m.Drivers meeting at 6:30 p.m., with hot laps tentatively set for 7 p.m. to be followed by qualifying and racing (six features).