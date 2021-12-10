BULLS GAP – The Bulls Gap Bulldogs won a close, hard-fought game over the visiting Rogersville City Warriors, 39-34, last week at Bulls Gap School.
Though the Bulldogs led early, the Warriors tied the game at the end of the first quarter on a last second three pointer by Lofton Hayes, knotting the score at 9-9.
Hayes hit another three as time ran down to tie the score at 19-19 at halftime. The Warriors went ahead in the third period and led 31-26 going into the fourth period.
The Bulldogs went back ahead with 2:30 to play on a Grant Johnson basket, making the score 32-31. Noah Seals then hit a three pointer to make the Bull Dog lead 35-31.
Landon Jeffers made a basket for the Warriors but Grayson Hughes answered with a three pointer to make the score 38-34. The final minute of the game was dominated by free throws, as the game remained close with the Bull Dogs making only 1-8 from the line.
The Bulldog defense held firm and they came away with a 39-34 victory.
Noah Seals was the Bulldog’s top scorer with 13 points. Grant Johnson had nine points and Isaiah Jones added six. Other Bull Dog scorers were Jake Elliott (5), Grayson Hughes (3), and Eli Markham (3).
Lofton Hayes led the Warriors with 12 points. Landon Jeffers scored nine and Brayden Haun had seven. Also scoring for the Warriors were Zach Voiles (3), Eli Boyd (2), and Grant Morelock (1).