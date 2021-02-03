CHURCH HILL – Audrey Evans scored Volunteer’s final eight points as the Lady Falcons held off Sullivan South in a 61-60 thriller Friday on Senior Night at the Falcons Nest.
Evans had scored the first five points of the game as Volunteer, along with a basket by Kenady Knittel, jumped out to a 7-0 lead en route to a 15-8 first quarter.
The Lady Falcons extended their lead to 31-12 in the second period, thanks to an 11-0 run, sparked by a three-point play by Veda Barton and steal and layup by Knittel.
Sullivan South rallied in the second with a 9-4 run to trail 35-21 at the half.
The Lady Rebels continued their run after the break with an 8-0 run to start the third period, including a three by Madison Bailey.
The South run continued as the Lady Rebels outscored Volunteer, 26-10, in the quarter to take a 47-45 lead into the fourth.
Outpacing the Lady Falcons in the fourth, 10-8, South held a 57-53 lead when Evans took over, her free throw giving Volunteer a 61-59 lead in the final minute. The Lady Rebels added a free throw but could not tie the contest in the final seconds as Volunteer escaped with the hard-fought win.
Knittel led Volunteer (11-12) with 20 points. Evans finished with 13 and Barton eight. Aiana Kerney led South with 16, while Chloe Nelson and Allie Jordan has 12 each for the Lady Rebels (9-8).