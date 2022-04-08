ROGERSVILLE – There was a battle of Lady Warriors Monday night at Rogersville City Park, with the Rogersville City School Lady Warriors defeating the Rogersville Middle School Lady Warriors by the score of 16-4 in three innings.
Shelby Helton was the pitcher for RCS. Two of the first three RMS batters walked. Lindsey Blacketer singled; then Aniyah Bandy singled to drive in Carley Greene.
RMS began the night with Blacketer on the mound. Caroline Hicks and Kenzie Collins singled. Helton was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Hadley Foster singled to drive in Hicks and Collins. Hannah Bennett was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Ainsley Price was hit by a pitch, which drove in Helton. Emaleah Brock walked, scoring Foster. RCS led 4-1after one inning.
In the second inning, Helton struck out the first three RMS batters. RCS saw their first three batters walk, loading the bases. Foster was hit by a pitch to score Hicks. Peyton Matthews was hit by a pitch to score Collins. Bennett singled to drive in Helton and Foster. Brock singled to score Matthews. Ariel McPeek went to the mound for RMS. Kaydence Hensley walked to score Bennett and RCS led 10-1.
In the third, RMS loaded the bases; Augusta was hit by a pitch, Keircee Manis singled on a bunt and Carley Greene walked. Blacketer singled, driving in Augusta and Manis. Bandy singled, driving in Greene. Three straight strike-outs ended the top of the inning.
For RCS, Helton walked and Foster was hit by a pitch. Both were driven in by Addie Arnwine’s triple. A series of walks led to runs from Arnwine, Carrie Ruth Lawson and Price. The game was called after three inning, with RCS on top 16-4.