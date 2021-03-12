ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee senior Audrey Mowell signed a letter of intent to play softball at Alice Lloyd during a ceremony Tuesday at Cherokee.
“I’m a little nervous, but I’m excited,” Mowell said. “It’s really pretty up there. It’s kind of back in the mountain in Pippa Passes, Ky. I just like the area around it, it’s really pretty and it was small and I like that.”
Alice Lloyd is getting a good kid, Cherokee coach Kristen Richards said.
“She is one of the sweetest girls to have ever come through here when I’ve been here and one of the hardest workers,” Richards said. “Just to see her hard work pay off has been something special to be a part of.”
Mowell’s results are as pleasant as her demeanor.
“She’s always played second base for us,” Richards said. “Her freshman year she may not have started every game, but I know the other three years, she probably started every game at second base for us, and leadoff hitter from the get-go.
“She’s very good defensively. She has great range, good arm. Her arm has improved a lot since freshman year. Hitting, she spends like an hour or two after practice, hitting, almost every day,” Richards said.
That work has paid off. She’s one of Cherokee’s most dependable hitters.
“She has a really high on-base percentage, too, which helps her get that leadoff spot,” Richards said. “She’s our base hit, go-to person. She has power, too, but most of the time, we’re looking for a solid base hit out of Audrey.”
That offensive consistency being displayed at a travel ball tournament is what caught the eye of Alice Lloyd coach Nathan Hall.
“That’s really where I first noticed her,” Hall said. “Her presence at the plate. Most of the time, you knew when she was up to bat, she was putting the bat on the ball.”
Richards thinks Mowell will have no trouble making the adjustment to the next level.
“I think she’ll be strong,” Richards said. “She’ll start off strong offensively for them. It’s always an adjustment when you move up. In the fall ball, she’ll see that adjustment and be ready to go by season time.”
One of the other things Alice Lloyd is getting is a good leader, Richards said, something a coach really appreciates.
“I don’t have to worry about the team as much whenever there are good leaders,” the Lady Chiefs coach said. “And she’s one to step up. She not only leads with her actions, but she leads with things she says. It’s just contagious. And that’s the kind of contagious spirit you want.”
In summers, Mowell plays competitive travel ball, first with Breeze, a team comprised of Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee players, and more recently with Velocity, a team from the Church Hill area.
“I have been playing since I was 10,” said Mowell, who played at Rogersville Middle School. “I played for the Lady Warriors, Breeze and now I play with Velocity.”
Mowell cited Richards, Velocity coaches Morgan Marshall and Mike Marshall, and Breeze coach L.W. Calton as people who have helped her get to this stage of development. Oh yeah, and her dad, Shannon Mowell, who’s been an assistant at Cherokee during her time there.
“There have been some struggles. He’s pretty hard on me,” she said laughing, about having her dad as a coach. “But him being there has helped a lot.”
“My mental game has helped a lot and I’ve had a lot of good coaches who have helped me,” she said. “But I can still always get better.”
A familiar face, and former Cherokee Lady Chief, will be a teammate her first season at Alice Lloyd.
“McKenzie Brewer, who graduated here a few years ago, is up there,” Mowell said. “She’s staying her fifth year, so she’ll be there my freshman year.”
Hall said the area is a fertile recruiting grounds.
“I guess it’s just where it’s the South, a little bit warmer and you get to play more outside,” he said. “I’ve got a bunch of kids out of the Tri Cities area and probably six to eight more right now coming in the fall.”
Mowell is now one of them.
“She’s a solid defensive player,” Hall said. “I think she’s going to fit in really well with us. We’re graduating a few middle infield seniors. I’m going to need a good freshman or two to step up. I’m going to probably have 20 new freshmen this year. I graduate a lot so we’re going to have a big class.”
Hall said Mowell’s position is “still to be determined. I was thinking maybe third or second. If there is a need somewhere that she can fill it for us.”
Mowell has a field of study lined up.
“I’m going to do early childhood education,” she said. “I want to be an elementary school teacher.”
Mowell said her time at Cherokee has instill memories and lessons that she will carry forward.
“Probably a lot of the obstacles my sophomore year that we had to overcome” were the biggest memories, Mowell cited. “We had a lot of injuries. Then we just kept on pushing through.”
Then came her junior season, which ended a game and a half in due to the coronavirus shutdown, that provided her an important life lesson.
“You never know when your last game is going to be,” she said. “Because we never expected anything like that to happen.”
Mowell has some goals for her senior season before summer workouts.
“I hope to encourage other girls to realize that you never know when you’re going to play and that if they want to, they take the opportunity to play longer,” Mowell said.
When summer arrives? “I’m going to a little bit of travel ball then do a workout plan,” Mowell said, then smiled as the thought registered, “Also getting ready to go to college.”