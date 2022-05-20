BLOUNTVILLE – Tri-Cities Christian Academy is moving, and taking former Volunteer girls basketball coach Tyrone “Mugs” Smith along to help form the next stage of its massive expansion.
“They’re building a new school,” said Smith, who resigned as Lady Falcons coach April 11. “In a couple of years, it will be one of the biggest schools in Tennessee. I’m coaching the boys program, so I’m excited about it, excited about the growth and the young talent that we have. It’s going to be great.”
Having outgrown its facility out past Tri-Cities Airport, Tri-Cities Christian Academy, a K-12 school, is constructing a new, 200,000-square-foot facility similar to Lakeway Christian Academy on a 75-acre campus on the site of former farmland near Tri-Cities Crossing, just off Fordtown Road near Colonial Heights.
According to published reports, all grades will move to the Fordtown Road site with the school opening in the fall of 2024. A new, 600-student, elementary school may be built on the current site or at another location, or it could move into the former Colonial Heights Middle School.
The new site would then become a 6-12 middle school and high school capable of holding 800 to 1,200 students.
A Christ-centered, learning institution, Tri-Cities Christian Academy plans to add STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and art programs, in addition to building its athletic program to make the Eagles formidable in all sports. Already, eight-man football has been announced for this fall.
Smith will head the boys basketball program.
“I’m excited to be a part of it and be the head man in charge of it,” said Smith, already familiar with the program. “The kids are great. They want to learn. My son, Lofton Looney, played there last year. I went to a couple games and watched. They’ve got great, young talent that wants to learn and play hard.
“It’s a great community. They love each other. The youth program is real good. They’ve got a great football coach in Coach (Jeremy) Bosken. He’s building football. Softball is building, basketball is building. Just everything is building at a great time. I’m just excited to be a part of it and be the head man in charge of it,” Smith said.
Looney, a former player at Rogersville City School, started on TCA’s varsity as a seventh-grader this season.
“He’ll play there again next year,” Smith said. “We’re getting a lot of transfers coming in. We’re going to build the middle school up and be a good high school team soon. I have coaches already on staff. We have a middle school coach, Cory Sanders, who does a great job.
“We have a great, great high school JV coach that’s going to be doing JV, and I’ve got two coaches who are going to come on staff with us, Jordan Stout and Kandis Looney. Us five together will do our best to lead that program in the right direction,” Smith said.
Hired in July 2018, Smith coached Volunteer for four seasons, compiling a record of 47-65. Smith succeeded Tracy Cloninger, who led the Lady Falcons for just two seasons before returning to Hamblen County to be closer to family. Cloninger’s Volunteer teams went 11-18 and 7-23.
Originally from Northern Virginia and a graduate of Garfield Senior High School in Woodbridge, Va., Smith coached Volunteer to a 3-19 season in 2018-19, 14-15 in 2019-20, 12-16 in 2020-21, and 18-15 in 2021-22. The Lady Falcons qualified for their first regional tournament berth in nine seasons after the 20-21 regular season and again this past season.
Prior to his tenure at Volunteer, Smith worked alongside of Kevin Timmons (former coach at Virginia Intermont) in the girls’ program at Virginia High School for five years. The Bearcats went from winning two games in 2015-2016 to multiple conference championships and reached the Virginia Final Four in 2017-2018.
Smith played college basketball at Potomac State Junior College in Keyser, WV, then received a basketball scholarship to Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, Va.
Smith is being succeeded by his former assistant, Caroline Laek, one of two Volunteer assistants promoted to head coaching spots this past month. Zach Crawford was announced this week to replace Mike Poe, the boys coach who recently announced his retirement after 41 years of coaching.
Presented with the opportunity to better his and his family’s situation, Smith jumped at the chance, as difficult as it was to leave Volunteer.
“I’m very excited,” Smith said. “I’ve come a long way to get where I’m at today. I really owe a lot of things to Volunteer and this athletic department, Coach (Mike) Poe for all the wise advice and knowledge he’s given me, all my family around here, my friends, the girls. I couldn’t do this without them.
“All my success I always give to where I came from – the high schools where I coached at, the teams I’ve coached and the kids I’ve coached. But I’m excited about it. I’m excited for this (Lady Falcons) program, as well. Coach Caroline Laek is going to do a great job. She’s been a great blessing to work with, to be on my team. I’m excited for Volunteer to keep going in the right direction.”