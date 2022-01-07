EIDSON – Joe Lyons hit his sixth three-pointer of the game to open the second half and pull Clinch to within 30-25 of visiting Washburn Tuesday night.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, that was as close as they would come the rest of the night, as the Pirates closed the game on a 27-13 run to claim a 57-38 victory,
“It got away from us quick,” said Wildcats coach Josh Bowlin. “Usually this year, the third quarter has been our strongest, defensive-wise and scoring-wise. But we just hit a wall. We could not score. We couldn’t take care of the ball. Our defense looked sloppy. We looked tired. That’s not an excuse, but that’s what it looked like.”
Sluggish performances tend to follow vacation breaks, such as the one the Wildcats just completed.
“It seems to,” Bowlin said. “I was hoping we would come out ready to go. That was an important game. I always enjoyed playing Washburn, kind of our rivals.”
The Pirates were sharp from the start, running out to a 9-0 lead with unselfish play. Ten different Pirates scored in the game, as Washburn players made the extra pass for the easier basket.
“They shot a high percentage,” Bowlin said. “They shot like that at Washburn, too. The second half, I’d hate to look and see what our percentage was.”
The Wildcats cut the lead to 9-6 on three-pointers by Ethan Cobb and Lyons, but Washburn finished the quarter with another 9-0 run to take an 18-6 advantage into the second period.
“We were focusing in on a couple shooters that they have and it seemed to take away from our defense overall,” Bowlin said. “We’ve been working on it in practice. We kept trying to switch it up and do a different defensive set, but we never could get there.”
Lyons, who led all scorers with 23 points – including seven three-pointers, single-handedly kept the Wildcats in the game in the second, scoring 14 points in the quarter as Clinch finished the first half down 30-22.
Lyons’ three to open the second half closed the gap to five points, but Washburn closed the quarter on a 12-6 run to take a 42-31 lead into the fourth. The Pirates led by as many as 22 in the final period as play got sloppy and Clinch turnovers led to easy Washburn points.
“We didn’t help on D and there were just some bone-headed things that we did that should be better at, at this point in the season,” Bowlin said.
Besides Lyons’ 23, three players scored four points for Clinch: Logan McPeek, Hunter Smith and Conner Livesay.
Ethan Helton led Washburn with 14. Caden Atkins added 13, while Rance Shipe and Dillon Renner scored eight apiece for the Pirates.