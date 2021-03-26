CHURCH HILL – Senior Ashley Salyers, denied by the coronavirus shutdown a year ago a chance to return to the state track meet a third straight time, leads the 2021 Volunteer track team.
“Overall we should have a really good girls’ track team and on the boys side we don’t have as quite as much depth but we have some outstanding individuals,” Volunteer track coach Jim Ailshie said.
Leading the way is Salyers, who is a favorite to return to Middle Tennessee State University this May for her third straight state meet.
“Ashley Salyers is an all-state triple jumper who placed on the podium at the state track meet her freshmen and sophomore year and would have been all-state a third year if it wasn’t for the pandemic,” Ailshie said.
“Ashley is also the school record holder in the 100 meter dash and anchors our 4x100 meter relay team. She has had a lot of colleges already recruiting her which shows you just how talented of a track athlete she is. She should have a great senior season,” Ailshie said.
“Another senior sprinter who has been with us all four years is Savannah Hamilton. She will run the 100,200 and be on our 4x100 meter relay team,” Ailshie said.
A junior, Emily Christian, should provide plenty of points in meets for the Falcons.
“Junior Emily Christian will compete in the 100 and 300 hurdles as well as the long jump and leadoff our 4x100 meter relay team,” AIlshie said. “She has had a real good winter training wise so she should have a great season. She will also compete in the pentathlon in Morristown later in the season. She is just an exceptional all around track athlete.”
A couple of underclassmen will join Christian in the hurdles.
“Sophomore Sara Winegar also competes in the hurdles, the pentathlon and more than likely will be on our 4x400 meter relay team. She has also trained well this past winter,” Ailshie said. “Freshman Rhyann James should also contribute in the hurdle events.”
Two veteran cross country runners will lead Volunteer in distance events.
“In the girls distances events, we have seniors Celine McNally and Rachel Michalik,” Ailshie said. “Both are running as well as ever. Celine signed with Tusculum earlier in the year and keeps getting better running a personal best in the 800 in practice the other day.
“Rachel who is an outstanding cross country runner is going out for track for the first time will bolster our 1600 and 3200 meter events. Celine and Rachel are going to run well for us in the distance events this season.”
One or both of them will likely provide a leg on a promising 4x800 relay squad.
“In the middle distances we have junior Elise McKinney, freshman Jacie Begley and sophomore Sydney Hamilton,” Ailshie said. “If you include Celine or Rachel we will have an outstanding 4x800 meter relay team. The school record for that event was set in 1981. Based on time trials during practice, it is almost certain that record will fall this season.”
Senior Lauren Ross is dealing with an injury and should be back with the team soon. Other contributors in the 800 will be Allyssa Gent, Maci Gladson and Gabriella Ritz.
Junior Alyssa Chappell will lead Volunteer in sprint events in 2021.
“In the 200, Alyssa Chappell had her best pre-season ever,” Ailshie said.”She is on our 4x100 meter relay team and can run any event from the 100 to the 400. Alyssa also has qualified in the high jump for the sectional track meet in the past. I am certain she will have a good season.
“In the 400 we have sophomore Taylor Castle returning. She has been running real well and also excels in the long jump. I think Jacie (Begley) could also run the 400 for us,” Ailshie said.
“Payton Gibson has been running for us for three years and will be in the mix in the sprint events,” Ailshie said. Sophomore Emma Ayala, along with senior transfer Madeleine Williams and Junior Madison Lawson, are others who compete in sprint events.
“In the throws, we have Junior Kasie Sandidge and sophomore Marley Snapp. Lillie Redwine, Gabriella Ritz, Rhyann James and Maci Gladson will also throw for us this season,” Ailshie said.
“In the high jump we have sophomore Emily McPherson and junior Alyssa Chappell if she is not participating in the running events,” Ailshie said.
“I believe with our talented depth this season, there is a strong likelihood we will qualify all four relays for the sectionals this spring, which will take place at Science Hill the second week of May,” Ailshie said.
Senior Nathan Michalik anchors Volunteer’s boys team.
“Nathan Michalik, who is the school record holder in the pole vault, has a chance to qualify for the state meet in that event,” Ailshie said. “Nathan is also one of the top hurdlers in the area.”
Michalik is one of the best decathletes returning in Volunteer’s section.
“He realistically has a chance to qualify for the state meet, which for the decathlon is held at Austin Peay University,” Ailshie said. “He is an extremely dedicated athlete who puts in the time at practice to excel in the technical events in track and field.”
Two newcomers provide depth in the hurdles.
“Ethan Vaughan and Grant Winegar are two freshmen that train alongside Nathan who are also hurdlers and could help us down the road,” Ailshie said.
A newcomer in track last year, but an excellent all-around athlete in other sports, leads Volunteer’s throwers.
“Dane Dykes is an outstanding individual and senior thrower for us,” Ailshie said, pointing out feats that underscore Dykes’ impressive natural ability. “In his only track meet last year, he won both the discus and the shot put in a meet at Cherokee High School.
“He has had some recruiting interest from different colleges, so they are already aware of his throwing ability. Depending upon his progression, he could have a chance to qualify for Murfreesboro,” Ailshie said.
Other throwers are sophomore Thomas Galloway and Grant Winegar. Volunteer’s middle-distance events is led by a promising junior.
“I think Ethyn Council is the real deal,” Ailshie said. “He has never missed a practice since joining the team and is our best distance runner. He has run one track meet in his life but honestly I think he has a shot at qualifying in the 800 this spring. He has the stamina and the speed to break two minutes in the 800, which is quite an accomplishment for a high school runner.”
Other middle distance runners include juniors Caleb Greene and Dakota Caldwell; sophomores Andrew Dickerson, Cayden Cox and Jack Cannon; and freshmen Isaiah Livesay and Kaigan McCloud.
“For the distance events, we have sophomores Charlie Wilson and Evan Glass,” Ailshie said. “Council will also run some 1600 meter races. We are finally building our distance program. Not only will our guys run well this spring but all of this training should carry over to next fall when we have a chance to qualify a cross country team to the state cross country meet. It is pretty neat to watch and be a part of.”
Volunteer appears to be promising in boys sprint events, as well.
“In the 400 we have freshman John Ross,” Ailshie said. “He has run a 55 in the past which is outstanding. Other 400 runners include Cayden Cox and freshmen Lucas Case and Kole Bowling.”
“In the sprints we have junior Jared Counts. He is a football guy who is intent on getting faster. I am anxious to see how much he improves this spring,” Ailshie said.
“Other sprinters include, Austin Bates and Davarious Early, who transferred in from Dobyns-Bennett this past fall. Jared and Davarious both will also participate in the jump events this spring.
“Our guys team is pretty young and we don’t have the numbers but we still have a chance to qualify some folks and quite possibly get a relay team down to MTSU,” said Ailshie, who is assisted by a capable staff.
“Sam Barton does an outstanding job with our hurdlers and jumpers,” Ailshie said. “Jerry Lawson, formerly the head coach at Rogersville Middle School, will be working with our sprinters and Sarah Clonce will be working with our throwers. We have a great coaching staff for this track season.”
Ailshie expressed gratitude for the stadium’s new turf.
“I also want to thank our administration, the school board and central office for providing the turf and facilities we need in order to compete,” he said. “I have already seen a difference in how our athletes are able to train better and I am certain that will translate into top performances at the track meets this spring.”
Next season, Volunteer drops down to the AA level in track, where it will be one of the larger schools for a change. For one more year, they’ll have to compete against the larger schools for a chance to get to Murfreesboro.
“This will be the last year we compete in the large schools classification that is made up of 40-plus large schools from Oak Ridge to Science Hill,” Ailshie said. “It is an extremely tough sectional, but we have several student athletes that have a chance of qualifying by finishing in the top four per event.”