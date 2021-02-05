BULLS GAP – The Bulls Gap Bulldogs went ice-cold in the fourth quarter in falling to visiting Grandview, 35-26, in the Class A Sectional Tournament last Saturday at Bulls Gap School.
Bulls Gap started slow, trailing 7-5 after one quarter and 10-7 two minutes into the second when the ‘Dawgs pulled within one on a layup by Kandin Hammers.
Less than a minute later, Gavin Housewright’s basket in the post put Bulls Gap ahead 11-10. The Bulldogs increased the lead to 15-10 on a put-back by Hammers and two free throws by Isaiah Jones.
A layup by Grandview’s Dawson Callahan stopped the streak and cut the lead to 15-12 at the break.
Bulls Gap built its lead to 24-17 in the third quarter, but a three-pointer at the buzzer by Gunner Corbitt cut the lead to 24-20 and gave the Eagles the momentum heading into the fourth.
A 10-0 run to start the final period gave Grandview a 30-24 lead with 1:42 left in the game.
The Bulldogs finally scored on a Housewright put-back with 1:13 remaining, but the ‘Dawgs went cold again, held scoreless down the stretch as the Eagles added five more to their total.
Hammers led Bulls Gap with 13 – 10 in the first half. Housewright added seven. Corbitt had 10 for Grandview.
Bulls Gap had advanced to the Sectional with a 28-27 win over Blountville to finish third in the Area 3 Tournament.
The Bulldogs dominated the first half, leading 9-2 after the first and 16-9 at the break, but suffered a drought in the third quarter, falling behind, 23-19, after a 14-3 third period by Blountville.
The Bulldogs clinched it from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, going 5-of-8 from the line while Blountville went 0-for-7 as Bulls Gap outscored Blountville 9-4 down the stretch.
Parker Travis led the ‘Dawgs with 12. Kandin Hammers added six.