BLOUNTVILLE – Kaleb McClain and Cale Bryant combined for 284 rushing yards to lead West Ridge to a 42-6 Homecoming victory over Cherokee Friday night at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.
Despite the two-year-old facility’s frequent, scoring-prompted, light-show displays and the final margin, the game was competitive early.
The Chiefs stopped the Wolves at the Cherokee 26 on downs on the game’s opening possession, then managed to possess the ball for the same amount of time before having to punt it back.
“I’m very proud of our effort,” Chiefs coach Josh Hensley told WRGS after the game. “Holy smokes, we left a lot of guts out there on the field tonight. I’m very proud of the way that we played and represented Rogersville and represented our school. We played so hard, all the way to the end. I’m just really proud of everybody.”
The first play of the Wolves’ second possession would signal a theme for the rest of the game. McLain broke loose on a 39-yard run to the Cherokee 24, setting up an eventual four-yard touchdown run by Wolves quarterback Trey Frazier with 3:50 left in the first.
“Defensively, if we could just stop the big plays,” Hensley lamented. “That was the thing, little key things like getting up the field a little too much. Schematically, they did a couple things that we did see on film. If we’d just limit the big plays, we would have been all right.”
The Chiefs had trouble moving against the Wolves on their next possession – gaining 15 yards of their 17 yards on a roughing the punter penalty – but Cherokee punter George Horlander followed that up with a 35-yard punt out of bounds that pinned the home team at its own 18.
After McLain and Frazier combined for eight yards on two carries to end the first quarter, Bryant ran for eight yards on the first play of the second. On the quarter’s second play, Bryant took off on a 64-yard touchdown jaunt to double the Wolves’ lead to 14-0.
The Chiefs responded with a seven-play drive, covering 41 yards to the West Ridge 22. But on fourth down, Landon Jeffers’ pass was picked off by West Ridge’s Hunter Wexler to end the threat.
“I like the fight that we had,” Hensley said. “I feel like between the 30 and 30 offensively we were doing some good things, then mistakes would pile up there.”
The Cherokee defense stopped the Wolves on their next possession, but the West Ridge defense returned the favor on the Chiefs’ ensuing drive, which stalled at the West Ridge 46.
The Wolves’ big-play theme for its 2022 homecoming was back on display on the first play of their next possession as McLain got free again, this time rambling 85 yards for a touchdown, putting West Ridge up, 21-0, with 4:19 left in the half.
The Chiefs began their ensuing possession employing a different strategy, as Noah Parvin ran for gains of 14 and 17 to set up a first down at the West Ridge 28. But three consecutive incomplete passes and a sack ended the threat as quickly as it was set up.
Riding the momentum, Frazier hit Bryant for a 21-yard pass play, which went 15 yards further when Cherokee was flagged for a horse-collar tackle on Bryant. In one play, the ball went from the West Ridge 32 to the Cherokee 32.
A 15-yard run by Bryant, followed by an offsides penalty on Cherokee, advanced the ball to the Cherokee 12. Five plays later, Frazier was punching it in from one yard out as West Ridge carried a 28-0 lead into halftime.
On the night, the Chiefs managed to move the ball into West Ridge territory six times, but the Wolves held them scoreless the first five times. In the third quarter, the Chiefs were threatening again, but Wexler intercepted another pass and returned it 77 yards to the Cherokee 21.
“I certainly hate the way that drive ended in the third quarter there, going from second-and-a-foot to going backwards like we did,” Hensley said. “It is what it is. Our guys kept swinging. Our guys kept fighting. I’m so proud of them for that.”
Soon afterward, Bryant took a pitch from Frazier on an option play and ran 14 yards for another score, pushing the Wolves’ lead to 35-0, and activating the mercy rule’s running clock.
“I felt like whenever they wanted to play in a phone booth is where we wanted to be,” Hensley said. “When they wided out to the Y and the X there, it just gave us two wings. That really threw us in a bind where we had our ends lined.
“Once we fixed that, we were able to stop some things out of that. One time there we got in our bare front and the backside linebacker didn’t fill and they took one to the crib on us. We played it well on the front side. The backside tackle did a good job scootin’, but he was off to the races. But little things like that, we have to make sure we’re playing gap-sound. It didn’t happen on a couple of plays,” Hensley said.
After Jesse Barnes recovered a Cherokee fumble at the Chiefs’ 13-yard line, Frazier teamed up with Bryant again, this time on a 10-yard TD pass with 11:29 left in the fourth quarter, extending the West Ridge lead to 41-0. On Kayden Puck’s sixth extra point of the game, Hensley saw something that warmed his heart as a football coach.
“One thing that got me real fired up was when they scored their last touchdown to go up, 41-0, and were kicking their PAT, was Andres Moncier,” Hensley said of his junior lineman. “He played the whole game. The only plays he wasn’t in was special teams. We asked him to (on that kick). He still came railing off the edge and dived full-bore trying to block that kick.
“That’s the type of grit that you’ve got to have to play this game. That’s the type of effort that you’ve got to play this game with, not taking plays off. I feel like he showed a really great example of that for our young guys. That, to me, shows the fight that this team has. We’ll try to aim for leading in that manner,” Hensley said.
It may have inspired the Chiefs, who moved down the field in the fourth quarter and scored a touchdown, a three-yard run by Joe Henley, who had a big night with 10 catches for 75 yards, a 28-yard kick return to start the second half and eight tackles on defense.
Parvin finished with 11 carries for 47 yards. Jeffers completed 19-of-41 passes and finished with 126 yards, with two interceptions. The freshman quarterback had many passes batted down at the line of scrimmage, but had some success with screen passes to Henley in the flat.
“We really wanted to attack the flats, which we were trying,” Hensley said. “When we got the ball out there, we really made some good things happen. But we did struggle throwing over that. I wish we would have done a couple things to help keep (defender) hands down,” Hensley said.
“My hat’s off to them. That’s a good football team. They played good tonight. I just wish we could have produced a little bit more offensively and stopped the big plays and we’d be a lot more pleased with the outcome,” said Hensley, whose Chiefs (0-5) will be back to fuller strength Friday when it travels to David Crockett (2-4) .
“We were missing a couple of starters tonight which hurt us a little bit,” Hensley said. “I was very proud of the way the other guys stepped up. We saw some young guys step up and play tons of meaningful reps. I’m very proud of them for that. They didn’t shy away from anything. Those reps are going to be valuable for them moving forward.”
