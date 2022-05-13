Eli Boyd makes a tag at the plate against Unicoi.
Landon Jeffers goes up high to make a catch.
Grant Morelock awaits a throw at first base.
The ball deflects off Eli Boyd’s catcher’s mitt.
Kenton Henard waits for the throw at second base.
Landon Jeffers delivers a pitch.
Aden Phipps races to first base.
Eli Boyd connects with a pitch.
Cooper Bledsoe runs to first.
Cooper Bledsoe tries to avoid the tag against Unicoi.
GRAY — Unicoi ended Rogersville City School’s 2022 baseball season in the Class A Area Sectional Monday at Ridgeview Elementary, 15-0.
Unicoi scored five in the first inning, added nine in the third, then one in the fourth.
The Warriors finish the season 9-10.
