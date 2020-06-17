CHURCH HILL – A man who recorded much of East Tennessee’s rich sports history has now officially become a part of it.
Longtime sportswriter Jimmy Moore passed away Friday at the age of 79. He was laid to rest Monday at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Military rites conveyed by the American Legion Post 3/265 Honor Guard.
A fixture on the sidelines and in the dugouts and press boxes of East Tennessee for parts of six decades, Moore’s coverage of the entire gamut of sports has been read by numerous generations in the Kingsport Times-News, TriCitiesSports.com and the Rogersville Review.
“I was first introduced to Jim by reading his sports reports many years ago before the formation of TriCitiesSports finally facilitated meeting the kind and fine Christian gentleman behind the pen as well as a heroic protector of our country,” said Steve Wilmoth of TriCitiesSports.com.
“Jim was already part of the organization when I was brought in. He was always passing along a kind word to this novice who was still lacking some confidence upon entering in the field,” Wilmoth said.
“When more of the management load fell my way, Jim was there again always with encouraging words,” Wilmoth said.
Tanner Cook, a sportswriter for the Johnson City Press, echoed those sentiments.
“When I first started covering Hawkins County sports for both Cherokee and Volunteer on a fairly regular basis, Jimmy was one of the first people to make me feel welcome,” he said.
“Being from Southwest Virginia, I felt a little out of my comfort zone, but his big smile was a welcome sight during those first few years and I can’t thank him enough for that,” Cook said in a warm tribute published Monday.
Cook recalled first meeting Moore. Cook was covering East Tennessee’s coldest sport – high school baseball in March – when he asked the Volunteer scorekeeper if he could photograph a copy of the lineups.
“Are you with the Times News?” the adjacent Moore asked the young reporter.
“Yes sir, I am,” Cook answered.
“We don’t associate with them,” Moore replied with a stern, straight face. As the dejected reporter shuffled away, Moore bellowed out a laugh, followed by a kind greeting, access to the starting lineups, and a warm acceptance into the local sportswriters fraternity.
“He introduced himself and instantly sparked a friendship,” Cook said.
I can relate. I always tried to make it a point to sit next to Jimmy on those occasions we were covering the same thing.
When we weren’t, many times my cell phone would ring as I was on my way to some field, stadium or gym somewhere in East Tennessee.
“Hey, Jim. Jimmy Moore.”
“Hey, Jimmy.”
“You need Volunteer at Tennessee High?”
“Sure, that’d be good.”
“Okay, I’ll send it later tonight.”
“Okay. Thanks, Jimmy.”
That was it. You never had to worry if Jimmy would file the story. He was a pro’s pro, whose work could be counted on to be on time, accurate and professional.
Sometimes he would call to ask for a roster or a score. I was always proud if I were able to answer one of his questions, because he could always answer mine. Sometimes we chatted longer about various goings-on in the local sports world.
I’ll miss those phone calls. The Review, and East Tennessee readers, will miss his work.
He was a walking, talking, East Tennessee sports encyclopedia, whose knowledge was matched by few and surpassed by fewer.
Jimmy could regale long-past battles between players long-since retired, playing for schools no longer in existence; not to brag, but from the sheer joy of the memory.
Jimmy’s in-depth recollection of East Tennessee’s sports history was equaled only by his passion for it. The love and pride he felt for East Tennessee sports heritage made you want to explore it further yourself.
An avid golfer, Jimmy loved covering it as much as playing it. His excitement about a back-nine battle in a high school district tournament made you only imagine how he must have felt at Augusta covering the Masters.
And while he thoroughly enjoyed covering University of Tennessee football, his coverage of Friday night preps exhibited no less enthusiasm or attention to detail.
A gentle giant with an easy smile, Jimmy was always pleasant, polite and professional. That included his postgame interviews of coaches and players.
Sportswriters in our region generally try, as often as possible, to interview a coach or player together – not to gang up on them – but to save that person from having to repeat the process multiple times. Jimmy never tried to high-hat younger colleagues away from his interview.
What some don’t know is Jimmy was a Vietnam veteran, having served in the United States Army. He was also retired from Eastman Chemical Company (in 1999 after 40 years of service).
Despite all that, he still managed to attend and cover sporting events all those years, as well as teach Sunday School and sing in the choir at Oak Grove Baptist Church. Nobody can say Jimmy didn’t live a full life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Donnie Moore, sister Shelby Cradic, and stepsons Brad and Eric Christian.
Survivors include his wife Patricia Pearcy Christian Moore, sons Jeremy and Marty (Sha) Moore, grandchildren Meghan and Matthew Moore, Peyton, Paxton and Parker Christian, brothers Kelly Elton (Donna) Moore, Virgil Moore, sister-in-law Sue Pearcy, brother-in-law Kyle Pearcy, many nieces and nephews and his special neighbor friends, Ray and Judy Trent.
Jimmy was unabashedly proud of his grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and found a way to attend and cover many of their sporting events. A proud grand-papa’s photo usually accompanied those write-ups.
Health issues slowed Jimmy down a little bit in recent years. He wasn’t able to cover as much as he wanted, or we all wanted.
“Jim always told me he wanted to write and contribute to TriCitiesSports as long as the Good Lord would allow,” Wilmoth said. “He certainly did that, penning some reports, despite an accident I hadn’t known he suffered and more even through failing health.
“Jim didn’t have to do that, but he did it only because he had a passion for kids and he wanted to make sure the young student-athletes in our area were recognized for their achievements,” Wilmoth said.
“It’s been difficult with Jim on the sidelines, it will be even harder with Jim looking down, but we will strive to continue to do the same in his memory,” Wilmoth said.
“We send our prayers to his wife, Patricia and sons, Marty and Jeremy, and grandchildren in their time of loss,” Wilmoth said.
Jimmy is forever associated with Church Hill and Volunteer High School, whose generations of students Jimmy covered for more than five decades.
Cook suggested Volunteer name its press box in Jimmy’s honor. I second that and agree with Tanner that “Jimmy Moore was one of the kindest and most encouraging gentlemen” and that “he will be thoroughly missed.”
Etched in my memory is Jimmy tapping away on his laptop there in the Volunteer press box as another Falcon football game unfolded below. His absence will be glaring, but his legacy will endure. Jimmy made his mark.
Long after the fans’ cheers, officials’ whistles and bands’ notes have dissipated into history, the memories of Jimmy will persist, forever on sports pages, as well as in the minds and hearts of those he touched.
Rest in peace, Jimmy.
