BULLS GAP – Mackenzie Smith keyed a fourth-quarter rally to lead Bulls Gap to a 32-24, come-from-behind victory over Surgoinsville Middle School Saturday at Bulls Gap School.
Trailing 16-14 to start the fourth, Smith scored 10 of Bulls Gap’s 18 points in the final period – on five field goals – as the the Lady Bulldogs outscored the visiting Lady Eagles by 10 down the stretch.
Surgoinsville had led much of the game, taking a 6-3 lead in the opening quarter, then going ahead 11-9 at the break.
A 5-5 third quarter sent the Lady Eagles with the two-point lead into the fourth, when Bulls Gap caught fire.
Smith finished with 20 points to lead all scorers. Lilliana Ferrell added seven for Bulls Gap.
Elisabeth Byington scored 16 to lead Surgoinsville, which also got six points from Abby Haynes.