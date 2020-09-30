ROGERSVILLE – Two streaks continued Friday night when Cherokee hosted Elizabethton.
The Chiefs entered the game not having scored in 16 consecutive quarters while the state’s No. 1-ranked Class 4A Cyclones had won 19 in a row.
When the dust settled, both streaks had reached 20 as Elizabethton left town with a 56-0 victory.
“Obviously, Elizabethton is a very good football team,” said Cherokee football coach Jason Lawson. “We’ll just keep our heads up and keep moving right along.”
Junior quarterback Bryson Rollins kept the Cyclones moving right along with three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns as Elizabethton scored on all eight of its possessions. The first was a 38-yard TD pass from Rollins to Parker Hughes with 8:58 left in the first quarter to complete a 61-yard drive following a Cherokee punt.
The Chiefs moved the ball on their second possession. Hayzen Hayes ran 12 yards for one first down. Three plays later, Will Price passed eight yards to Trent Price for another. An Elizabethton offsides gave the Chiefs another first down at the Cyclone 37.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” Lawson said. “We came out and really fought hard and stuck to it. We were able to grind away in the first quarter. We got a couple of first downs moving the ball.”
But three rushes for two yards and an incomplete pass gave the ball back to Elizabethton on downs. Two passes by Rollins moved the ball to the Cherokee 26. Then a nice pressure play by Bobe Allen was negated when it was ruled he pulled Rollins down by horse-collar on a sack, advancing the ball to the 13. Three runs later, Rollins was stepping across the goal line from one yard for a 14-0 lead with :08 left in the first.
Just when you thought the Chiefs were going to get another chance to mount a drive and split the lead to start the second quarter, Elizabethton sprung an onside kick on the Chiefs, recovering at the Cherokee 41 with :06 left in the first.
Six seconds later, Hughes was crossing the goal line with a 41-yard touchdown pass from Rollins and a sudden 21-0 lead to end the quarter.
“Again, the same old thing that happens to us – self-inflicted mistakes,” Lawson said. “We had good opportunities, but we just couldn’t capitalize on them. Hopefully, we can rebound from this, learn from the mistakes we made.”
Things went quickly downhill from there. A three-and-out possession and punt led to a three-play, 53-yard TD drive and 28-0 Cyclones lead with 10:23 in the half. The Chiefs got a first down on their next possession, but were forced to punt from their 41. A shanked punt gave the Cyclones the ball back at their 40, where they started a five-play, 60-yard TD drive for a 35-0 lead with 4:30 left in the half.
After forcing another Cherokee three-and-out, Elizabethton drove 59 yards in three plays and 33 seconds for a 42-0 lead with 2:00 left in the half. The Cyclones added two more scores in the second half during a running clock and shortened quarters.
Elizabethton outgained Cherokee, 393 to 49 in total yards, holding the Chiefs to 41 yards rushing on 25 attempts and 1-of-8 passing for eight yards. Rollins completed 9-of-11 passes for 224 yards and rushed eight times for 57 more. Hughes had four receptions for 126 yards.
“We’ll keep working, keep our heads up. We’ve got to move on and put this one in the rear-view mirror quickly,” said Lawson, whose Chiefs host Cocke County Friday. “We’ve got a big region game next week here at home. We’ve got to try to get re-focused and rolling in the right direction.”