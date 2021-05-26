CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – Little Surgoinsville Middle School made big waves in the TMSAA State Track & Field Championships Saturday at Austin Peay State University’s Fortera Stadium.
Competing in the grueling heat, Surgoinsville’s boys team – thanks to Roman Borghetti-Metz and Jackson Clonce – tied for fourth place, while Aliah Laster single-handedly led the girls team to a ninth-place finish, scoring all 21 team points.
For Borghetti-Metz, who captured two gold medals by winning the boys 1600-meter and boys 800-meter runs, it was just another day at the track.
“I’m feelin’ good,” Borghetti-Metz said after winning his second state championship for the day. “It’s been a nice day. I woke up at, I’d like to say, 8:36, and went to go get some food at Cracker Barrel. Then after that we went home and I stayed in our hotel room and chilled out.
“Then we came here and my brother had me warm up back behind the stadium at the soccer field. We warmed up down there and came down here and ran the 1600. I went back up there for a bit of a cool-down, then came back to do the 800,” Borghetti-Metz said.
The Eagles’ eighth-grader, who used the same strategy in both races by staying just behind the leaders before sprinting away from the field on the final lap, wasn’t too bothered by Clarksville’s near 90-degree heat.
“It bothered me in the 1600 for two laps and then I started to get used to it,” he said. “Then I finished it out.”
Borghetti-Metz described his strategy of drafting behind the lead runners for most of the race until turning on the turbocharger for the final lap, which has to be demoralizing to the rest of the field.
“I like to stay behind them and try not to breath as much, so they don’t know I’m behind them so they don’t speed up,” he said. “I just stay behind them until the last 400 or 250 and then I’ll sprint on ahead.”
Borghetti-Metz prefers the mile run to the half-mile.
“I like the 1600 because it’s more of a chill and it gets me ready for the 800 because it’s sort of a warm-up for the big sprint,” he said.
Borghetti-Metz wasn’t challenged in either race, winning the 1600 in 4:57.57, ahead of runner-up Davis Boals of North-Lenoir City, who finished in 5:05.20. The 800 was a little closer, with Borghetti-Metz finishing in 2:15.12, ahead of runner-up Mark Hetrick of Chattanooga School of Liberal Arts (2:18.34).
“It feels like an accomplishment,” Borghetti-Metz said. “I’ve been running since I was two. I got the two-year-old’s state record still.”
Borghetti-Metz laughed that he would continue running those events next year in high school. “It’s the only thing I’m good at,” he said.
Borghetti-Metz, whose mother Stefania Borghetti was a cheerleader at Volunteer and father Chad Metz played football, basketball and track at Cherokee, intends to attend Volunteer next year with his Surgoinsville teammates.
“Mom won,” Roman joked, adding that his Eagle teammates who grew up together don’t want to split up. “We want to stay together.”
That includes Surgoinsville classmate Aliah Laster, much to the chagrin of her father Chad Laster, track coach at Cherokee. Chad was a proud papa on Saturday, however, as Aliah single-handedly placed ninth in the girls team final results, scoring all 21 of Surgoinsville’s girls team points, including two state runner-up finishes.
Laster placed second in the girls 100-meter hurdles and shot put, and fourth in girls discus. Jackson Clonce also scored for Surgoinsville’s boys team, placing fifth in boys discus and third in the boys shot put.
“These kids had a great year,” said Surgoinsville track coach Laura Gill. “I couldn’t be more proud.”
Stefania Borghetti-Metz – who won the alumni sweepstakes – is an assistant track coach at Surgoinsville Middle School.
“First of all, I want to say thanks to Laura Gill for instilling a sense teamwork and love of the sport,” she said.
“I am proud of Aliah accomplishing three spots on the podium. She is always driven and competitive. We could put her in any event and she would succeed; too bad we could only put her in three,” Stefania said. “Jackson had his first real year focusing on throws and made it to the podium twice. He has really worked hard this year and the future looks very bright for this young man. He crushed both school throwing records during the season. He did outstanding.”
Also competing for Surgoinsville were Jordyn Collis-Winegar, who just missed medaling by finishing ninth in the boys 110-meter hurdles, Belle Fritts, who was twelfth in the 100 and fourteenth in the 200, and Kevin McCurry, who was thirteenth in the boys 800.
“Jordyn ran track his first year this year. He has never hurdled before and broke the school record. He was second in sectionals and missed the podium by one spot at state. This young man is a talented athlete,” Coach Borghetti-Metz said.
“Belle making it to state was a great accomplishment even though she was injured. Having a late season injury and competing and still making it to state again was impressive. I am proud of her,” she said.
“Kevin is an outstanding young man. He has probably the biggest heart on the team. He PR’s almost every race and continues to impress me. I am very proud of him and can’t wait to see what he does next year,” Borghetti-Metz said, before finally commenting on her son.
“Roman works very hard and does what is asked to be done. He was undefeated in cross country and track this year even going against larger schools in this area this season. He is very determined and is driven to win. He set his goals this year as a cross country champion and now 1600-meter and 800-meter champion.
“His goal to beat his brother’s (Haydn Borghetti-Metz) records give that extra push. I am excited to see him compete at the next level,” she said.
“Every one of these kids are not only great athletes, but they are also honor roll students. Having all of these kids missing out on track last year due to Covid and accomplishing what they have this year is nothing short of astounding. It has been an honor to help coach them,” Borghetti-Metz said.
Other Hawkins County athletes fared well in the state meet.
Rogersville Middle School’s Levi Charles had a huge day, placing as state runner-up in the shot put, fourth in the discus, and running a leg of the Warriors’ 4x200 team, which placed fifth.
“Levi Charles had a great run this year at state,” said RMS track coach Ashley Wolfe. “He placed second in shot put, fourth in discus, and anchored the 4x200 relay team. Our 4x200 relay finished in 5th place.
“This group of kids did an outstanding job this year at state. This is the third year that we’ve had a strong boys’ team finishing eighth this year out of 37 teams,” Wolfe said.
“Noah Garrett placed ninth in long jump. Kolden Singleton placed eleventh in 110-meter hurdles. Ethan Bowman finished eleventh in 1600-meter run. Our 4x400 relay took 14 seconds off their time to finish fifth,” Wolfe said.
“Representing the girls for RMS was Emily Cuthrell (fifteenth in the girls 200-meter dash), Julina Allen (tenth in the 1600 meter run), and Kelsie Henley (sixteenth in the 400-meter dash),” Wolfe said.
Church Hill, whose girls softball team was down the road competing in the TMSAA state softball tournament (see page B1), had some strong performances from its girls track team.
“We performed pretty much how we were seeded in about every event, so the team as a whole didn’t crumble under the pressure, nor were they intimidated,” said CHMS track coach Sam Barton.
“This year was a pretty brand new team considering the cancellation of the season last year, so I was really happy about how they performed and met the standard we’ve built for track at CHMS,” Barton said.
“Chloe Redwine was our highest finishing individual event with fifth in the long jump, becoming the fourth different long jumper to medal for CHMS in the last four state meets,” Barton said.
“She, along with Lily Christian, were the eldest leaders in our team and competed in three events each at state, collecting medals in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays as well,” Barton said.
“Taylor Boggs also medaled with a sixth place in the hurdles after being a newcomer to the event with only the last two months of experience under her belt,” Barton said.
“Alli Hostetler was also the glue that held the team together, being a part of each relay we sent to state. Lily Christian and Lillie Bullock also barely missed the podium with a ninth in the 200 and ninth in the mile, but couldn’t be happier with their performances,” Barton said.
“Lastly, our lone boy competitor, Lucas Gilliam, surprised us with a seventh place in the high jump. Being a seventh grader brand-new to track, that was great and I look forward to his development next year and into high school,” Barton said.
Rogersville City School had a small contingent competing at the state track meet but still managed to medal in three of its six events.
Elizabeth Coward finished sixth in the girls 800-meter run with a time of 2:37.51. Coward also ran on the girls 4x200 relay team with Brilee Copeland, Cheyenne Capps, and Kristen Gillett, who was the other RCS girl to medal. Gillett placed eighth in the girls 400-meter dash in a time of 1:07.10.
Lofton Hayes, just a seventh-grader, competed in three events. Hayes finished twelfth in the long jump and thirteenth in the boys 200-meter dash, and won a medal as part of the Warriors’ sixth-place, 4x100 relay team, along with Adonis Kincaid, Auston Leach and Lucas Williams.
RCS track coach Michael Bowman was happy not just for his team, but all the athletes from Hawkins County.
“First and foremost, I’m so proud of how our county competed against the rest of the state,” Bowman said. “These kids go to church with each other, play travel ball together, and eventually become teammates in high school. We’re all in this together.”
Bowman spoke for many of the Hawkins County family and fans in the stands.
“I just love to watch our kids perform. They dream of competing at State during the season and in that moment, I’m not their coach but their biggest fan. Their joy is my greatest reward,” Bowman said.
Here are the results of local athletes in Saturday’s state TMSAA track meet:
Girls 100 Meter Dash
13.91 Belle Fritts SMS 12th
Girls 200 Meter Dash
29.10 Lily Christian CHMS 9th
29.67 Belle Fritts SMS 14th
29.73 Emily Cuthrell RMS 15th
Girls 400 Meter Dash
1:07.10 Kristen Gillett RCS 8th
1:09.88 Trnity Trammell CHMS 14th
1:12.06 Kelsie Henley RMS 16th
Girls 800 Meter Run
2:37.51 Elizabeth Coward RCS 6th
Girls 1600 Meter Run
6:22.15 Lillie Bullock CHMS 9th
6:26.75 Julina Allen RMS 10th
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
17.30 Aliah Laster SMS 2nd
19.01 Taylor Boggs CHMS 6th
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
55.43 CHMS Relay Team 5th
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
2:00.38 CHMS Relay Team 8th
2:06.88 RCS Relay Team 13th
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
4:59.97 CHMS Relay Team 11th
Girls Long Jump
14-0.75 Chloe Redwine CHMS 5th
Girls Discus
76-4 Aliah Laster SMS 4th
Girls Shot Put
32-10 Aliah Laster SMS 2nd
Boys 200 Meter Dash
26.49 Lofton Hayes RCS 13th
Boys 800 Meter Run
2:15.12 Roman Borghetti-Metz SMS 1st
2:32.81 Kevin McCurry SMS 13th
Boys 1600 Meter Run
4:57.57 Roman Borghetti-Metz SMS 1st
5:30.50 Ethan Bowman RMS 11th
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
18.76 Jordyn Winegar-Collis SMS 9th
20.22 Kolden Singleton RMS 11th
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
51.51 RCS Relay Team 6th
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
1:48.46 RMS Relay Team 5th
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
4:08.29 RMS Relay Team 5th
Boys High Jump
4-10 Lucas Gilliam CHMS 7th
Boys Long Jump
15-5.5 Noah Garrett RMS 9th
14-11 Lofton Hayes RCS 12th
Boys Discus
114-11 Levi Charles RMS 4th
113-0 Jackson Clonce SMS 5th
Boys Shot Put
40-3.75 Levi Charles RMS 2nd
39-9 Jackson Clonce SMS 3rd