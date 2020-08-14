ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee recently recognized its Senior Class of 2020 members of its baseball team.
The five seniors – Brady Forgety, Jesse Forgety, Dylan Johnson, Issac Lindsey and Ryan Morgan – were presented plaques and honored with their respective family members.
The 2019-20 school year ended in March just as spring sports got underway. The semester never resumed due to the coronavirus shutdown, ending the school year, springs sports seasons, and senior athletes’ high school careers prematurely.
Cherokee’s baseball program organized the senior night on Aug. 8 to give the athletes an official send-off.
Photos courtesy of Sonda Price