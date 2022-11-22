Macy McDavid
Ava Morgan drives the baseline against Daniel Boone in Cherokee’s Nov. 15 opener.
Emma Mowell (22) battles for a rebound in Cherokee’s Nov. 15 opener against Daniel Boone.
Olivia Sanders goes for a layup in Cherokee’s Nov. 15 opener against Daniel Boone.
ROGERSVILLE — Allie Lingerfelt was the difference in a defensive battle between Unicoi County and Cherokee in a Hall of Champions game Thursday afternoon at Cherokee High School.
The Lady Blue Devils junior scored 15 points to lead all scorers.
Unicoi teammate Haley Rush added nine points.
Cherokee was led by senior point guard Macy McDavid’s seven points.
The Lady Chiefs host Cumberland Gap Monday at approximately 6:15 p.m.
