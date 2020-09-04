ROGERSVILLE – Cole Wilt’s young Cherokee soccer team took an early lead against Union County but couldn’t hold on for the win, in a 5-3 loss Tuesday evening in Big Red Valley.
The Lady Chiefs took an early, 1-0 lead on Haley Livesay’s first of two goals just three minutes into the game.
The Lady Patriots tied the game at the 14:00 mark of the first half on a goal by senior Emma Moyers.
At the 12:12 mark of the first half, Alyssa Hutchinson scored for Cherokee on a rebound of a missed penalty shot by Livesay to give the Lady Chiefs a 2-1 lead heading into halftime.
The young Lady Chiefs wore down in the second half as Union scored four goals. Livesay added another goal for Cherokee.
The game was delayed at 13:27 of the first half when Union’s Angel Dyer suffered a knee injury and had to be removed from the field.