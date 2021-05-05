ROGERSVILLE – The Rogersville City School Warriors dropped a heartbreaker Saturday to Boones Creek, 9-6, eliminating them from the Area 2 baseball tournament at Ridgeview Elementary School.
The Warriors trailed 4-0 after two innings, but came back with two in the third on an RBI-single by Clay Wagoner and an RBI-grounder by Manning Brooks and one in the fourth on a single by Porter Owen, who came around to score to pull within 4-3. Boones Creek answered with two more in the bottom half of the fourth for a 6-3 lead.
Rogersville rallied again, scoring one in the fifth on an RBI-double by Landon Jeffers and two more in the sixth on an RBI-grounder by Aden Phipps and an RBI-single by Zach Voiles to tie the game at 6-6.
The game was tied at six with Boones Creek batting in the bottom of the sixth when Braxton Hyder doubled, scoring one run. An RBI-single by Jason Sherman, who later scored on a wild pitch, gave Boones Creek a 9-6 lead.
Rogersville City collected five hits in the game. Boones Creek had nine.
Jacob Trent allowed four hits and six runs over six innings, striking out seven for Boones Creek.
Manning Brooks was on the mound for Rogersville City. He lasted four innings, allowing six hits and six runs while striking out three. Landon Jeffers and Gage Adkins entered the game from the bullpen, throwing one and two-thirds innings and one-third of an inning respectively.
Wagoner led Rogersville City Warriors with two hits in three at bats.
Hyder went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Boones Creek.
Friday: Rogersville 17, Fall Branch 1
Friday at Rogersville City Park, the Warriors advanced to the second round of the Area 2 baseball tournament by rolling over Fall Branch, 17-1, in a game halted after two and a half innings by the mercy rule.
City School exploded for 16 runs in the first inning. Landon Jeffers and Matt Carpenter swung the big bats for the Warriors. Jeffers was 3-for-3 with four RBIs, while Carpenter was 1-for-1 with three RBIs.
Clay Wagoner walked twice and scored three times, while Jeffers, Carpenter, Gage Adkins, Porter Owen, Zach Voiles and Aden Phipps each scored twice for RCS.
Voiles was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts over two scoreless innings. Owen got two outs and Phipps one pitching the third in relief.
The Warriors also took advantage of 10 Fall Branch errors.