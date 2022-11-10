The 2022 Cherokee Boys Bowling Team
The 2022 Cherokee Girls Bowling Team
Top Cherokee Girls Bowlers Cierra Laster and Makenzie Donels
Top Cherokee boys bowlers Jacob Henry, Carter Cuthrell, Jayke Leaverton, and Dawson Pridemore
ROGERSVILLE — The Cherokee High School bowling team is off to a great start this season, building on last season’s accomplishments.
The team is a combination of Cherokee and Volunteer bowlers.
Head coach Tara Cuthrell says “Last season the girls won the regionals and then lost in the sectionals. We had two girls and one boy go to state as individuals.”
As of Nov. 2, the 2022 girls’ team was unbeaten with a 5-0 record while the boys were 4-1.
Coach Cuthrell says that the top bowlers include girls Cierra Laster, Makenzie Donels and Lilly Brown and boys Jayke Leaverton, Dawson Pridemore and Carter Cuthrell.
In addition to Coach Cuthrell, the team is coached by Stephanie Young, Brad Whitson and Jerry Donels.
Cherokee Chiefs Bowling Roster
Girls
Makenzie Donels (Jr)
Parker Gladson (So)
Lillyan Henley (Jr)
Hannah Miller (Fr)
Alessandra Nibley (So)
Kynzie Turnmire (So)
Lauren Winegar (So)
Skylar Young (So)
Lillian Brown (So) (Volunteer)
Cierra Laster (So) (Volunteer)
Boys
Stellan Anderson (Fr)
Blake Cope (Fr)
Carter Cuthrell (Jr)
Drake Dishner (Fr)
Roudy Henley (So)
Jacob Henry (Sr)
Tucker Houk (Sr)
Seth Manis (Fr)
Aden Munoz (Fr)
Ethan Price (So)
Dawson Pridemore (Sr)
Kaleb Ritchie (Fr)
Aiden Smith (So)
Zachary Breeding (So) (Volunteer)
Drake Fortin (Fr) (Volunteer)
Jayke Leaverton (So) (Volunteer)
