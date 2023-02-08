Philadelphia is five years removed from its first-ever Super Bowl title, and they got to this game in a surprisingly similar manner. In both cases, they were a well-regarded preseason team that endured injury at quarterback and upfront.
Jalen Hurts injured his shoulder against the Chicago Bears, just after an easy rout over the New York Giants. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni turned to backup Gardner Minshew, then took a vanilla offensive approach – but Philadelphia kept winning until Hurts was eased back into the regular lineup. Meanwhile, the Giants upset Minnesota in the opening round of the playoffs, while Eagles fans hoped the extra week off worked in Hurts’ favor.
It did. Hurts confirmed his transformation into a true triple threat, helping Philadelphia challenge decades-old rushing touchdown records. The Eagles were facing a San Francisco team in the NFL Championship Game that hadn’t dropped a game since mid-October – and they easily won 31-7. Hurts’ numbers weren’t eye popping, going just 15-for-25 for 121 yards and no touchdowns. But he also had zero turnovers. Meanwhile, that long Niners touchdown was just the second Philadelphia’s defense allowed in this postseason.
Chiefs fans spent the week monitoring Patrick Mahomes’ balky ankle, worried that a sprain he suffered during a divisional round victory over Jacksonville would lead to a second straight AFC Championship Game loss. Instead, Mahomes was brilliant. He went 29-of-43 for two touchdowns in defeating Cincinnati. He even toughed out a late shove in the Chiefs’ final drive, drawing a penalty for unnecessary roughness that set up the winning field goal. In the end, Mahones directly involved in all but 34 of Kansas City’s offensive production.
Cincinnati was no pushover. The defending AFC champs won 10 straight to end the year, riding an explosive offense and solid defense into their rematch with Kansas City. They’d even tied the game at 20 early in the fourth quarter, erasing a 13-3 deficit. But Mahomes would not be denied.
He found a willing partner in Travis Kelce, who finished the Bengals game with seven catches for 78 yards and a touchdown. The Chiefs star passed Julian Edelman for second-most postseason receiving yards, and he now trails only Pro Football Hall of Fame Jerry Rice. On defense, Chris Jones had two sacks and six pressures, in a career-best playoff performance for Kansas City.