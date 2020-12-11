ROGERSVILLE – Bella Markham led a balanced attack as Cherokee’s junior varsity girls basketball team controlled the game for four quarters in defeating visiting Sullivan South Monday, 43-32.
Markham scored 13 points, including nine in the first half in which Cherokee built a 21-12 lead.
The Lady Chiefs increased their lead in the third, 33-21, as Kyla Howe scored six points.
Howe finished with nine points. Teammates Kylie Carpenter added eight and Kailey Gilliam scored six for Cherokee.
South was led by the Laynie-Haynie Show: Laynie Jordan scored 12 while Rylee Haynie added 11.