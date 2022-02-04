KINGSPORT – If winning were easy, everybody’d do it.
But it’s not. Sometimes it’s painfully hard. Just ask Bulls Gap fans, who chewed through extra sets of fingernails and sweated enough bullets to start a revolution while their beloved Bulldogs grinded out a hard-fought, 36-34 victory over Jonesborough to advance to the Class A Section 1 basketball semifinals Tuesday evening at John Sevier Middle School.
Another victory Thursday (results not available at press time) would send Bulls Gap into the finals, scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday at John Sevier.
Getting through Tuesday’s game was hard enough. There were 10 ties and seven lead changes. Jonesborough’s biggest lead was five – 19-14 – which lasted most of the final 1:28 of the first half. Otherwise, the game was either tied, or within one, two or three for the first 12 minutes of play, which ended with the Tigers holding a 19-16 lead at the break.
Noah Seals narrowed the gap to 19-18 with a basket in the post to start the third quarter. Eli Markham’s layup 36 seconds later gave Bulls Gap the lead, 20-19, setting the stage for a back-and-forth the rest of the quarter.
A free throw by Colten Mullis tied the game at 20. A putback by Jake Elliott put the Bulldogs back on top, 22-20. A jumper by Tyler Ferguson, who gave Bulls Gap fits all game, tied it up at 22.
A fastbreak by his teammate, Aiden Cannon, put the Tigers ahead, 24-22. The lead held up for an agonizing two minutes for Bulls Gap fans, until Seals converted a reverse layup to tie the game again, 24-24.
But 10 seconds later, Nolan Street was putting Jonesborough back in front, 26-24, with a drive. With five seconds left in the third, Elliott scored on a baseline drive to tie the game at 26 heading into the fourth.
Markham hit two free throws to start the fourth-quarter scoring, putting the ‘Dawgs up, 28-26.
A layup by Ferguson tied it, before the Bulldogs’ Grayson Hughes and Elliott hit back-to-back layups, allowing Bulls Gap to lead by four – 32-28 – for 13 seconds. Otherwise, neither team led by more than two the final 3:36 of the second half.
A jumper by Lukas Easterling and a layup by Ferguson tied the game at 32 with 2:39 to go. Seals hit a floater 14 seconds later to put Bulls Gap ahead, 34-32. Carson Kaywood tied it up for Jonesborough on a fastbreak with 1:48 to go.
The defensive intensity increased for both teams as neither team could connect on a field goal the rest of the way. Hughes put Bulls Gap ahead, 35-34, with one of two foul shots with 1:25 to play.
Bulls Gap had plenty of chances to stretch its lead in the fourth, but the Bulldogs went 0-for-5 at the free throw line over the next 1:20 – missing the front end of two one-and-ones, then having a finally-made free throw taken off the board over a lane violation.
Fortunately for the Bulldogs, they didn’t forget to play defense, which turned out to be the difference down the stretch, as they held Jonesborough scoreless over the final 1:48.
With the Bulldogs clinging to a 35-34 lead, the Tigers had six possessions within that time frame stopped each instance by Bulls Gap. The fifth time, Grant Johnson stole a pass with five seconds on the clock. He was fouled immediately, and sank one of two free throws for a 36-34 lead.
Jonesborough worked the ball to half court and called timeout with two seconds remaining. The Tigers desperation shot in the final seconds did not come near the basket, however, setting off an exuberant celebration among players and gasps of relief among fans.
Hughes led Bulls Gap with nine. Seals and Markham added eight apiece, while Elliott had six and Johnson five.
Ferguson led Jonesborough with 12, while Kaywood added eight and Easterling six.