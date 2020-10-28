BULLS GAP – Kandin Hammer scored four long-range touchdowns to lead the Bulls Gap Bulldogs to a 34-28 victory over Rogersville City School Thursday at Bulls Gap School.
Hammer scored on 44-yard and 40-yard receptions, as well as a 96-yard interception return and a 66-yard kickoff return.
Caden Lafollette, who led RCS with 166 yards rushing on 15 carries and three touchdowns, got the Warriors on the board first with a four-yard run to complete a 54-yard opening drive. Lafollette followed with his first of two conversions on the night for an 8-0 RCS lead with just 2:13 gone off the clock.
Bulls Gap wasted no time in answering. After Gavin Housewright’s 17-yard kickoff return to the RCS 44, the Bulldogs executed a flea flicker for a touchdown. Quarterback Jake Elliott handed off to Jacob Alvis, who pitched it back to Housewright, who threw a 44-yard scoring strike to Hammer. The run failed and RCS led, 8-6, with 5:27 left in the first quarter.
The Warriors recovered an onside kick attempt at their own 44, then after a fumbled snap for no gain, scored when Lafollette broke loose for a 56-yard touchdown romp. The conversion run failed and RCS led, 14-6, with 4:52 still left in the first quarter.
After recovering the ensuing fumbled kickoff, the Warriors immediately moved inside the Bulls Gap 10 on a 42-yard pass from RCS quarterback Landon Jeffers to Lafollette.
After moving backward six yards in three plays, the Warriors tried a pass on third-and-goal from the 11, but Hammer picked it off at the four and outran everyone 96 yards for a score, pulling the ‘Dawgs to within 14-12 with 2:51 left in the first quarter.
The Warriors drove 35 yards the rest of the quarter and scored on the first play of the second, an eight-yard TD run by Matt Carpenter, extending the Warriors’ lead to 20-12.
The Bulldogs overcame false start and illegal blocking penalties and an incompletion on its ensuing drive before converting a fourth-and-15 at the RCS 40 on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Housewright to Hammer. Mason Young’s two-point conversion run tied the game at 20 with 3:31 left in the half.
Rogersville was driving late in the half for a potential go-ahead score, but on third-and-goal at the one, Alvis stripped the football away from Jeffers after a bad snap and recovered at the Bulls Gap 15.
After forcing a turnover on downs to start the second half, RCS overcame two penalties of its own – a holding and false start – to execute a scoring drive. Jeffers, who finished the game 7-of-9 for 154 yards passing, connected on a 25-yard pass play to Manning Brooks to overcome a first-and-20.
Then Lafollette broke free for a 33-yard touchdown run, his third of the game. His second conversion run of the game put RCS ahead, 28-20, with 2:31 left in the third quarter.
Bulls Gap responded immediately as Hammer took the ensuing kickoff 66 yards for a touchdown, narrowing the gap to 28-26.
The Bulldogs took advantage of a mishap on the ensuing series, recovering a bad snap on a punt attempt at the RCS 11-yard line. After a five-yard run by Alvis, Housewright carried the ball in from the six. His run on the conversion gave the Bulldogs a 34-28 lead with 6:58 to play.
The Warriors drove to the Bulls Gap eight on the next possession, but the ‘Dawgs forced a fumble by the Warriors on fourth down and took over at their own 17, then ran out the final 3:15 on the clock to secure the win.