JOHNSON CITY – The Cherokee and Volunteer boys volleyball teams were eliminated in the first round of the Big 7 volleyball tournament Thursday at Science Hill.
Host and No. 4 seed Science Hill topped the Falcons, 25-9, 25-19 in the 2-0 sweep, while No. 2 seed Tennessee High swept the Chiefs, 25-19, 25-20.
No. 1 seed Daniel Boone, which received a first-round bye, lost to Science Hill in the semifinals, while Tennessee High was beaten by No. 3 seed Dobyns-Bennett.
D-B then beat Science Hill in three sets in a highly contested championship, 26-24, 23-25, 15-13.
Cherokee and Volunteer each had one player named to the Big 7 All-Conference Team, the Chiefs’ Mason Collins and the Falcons’ Mason Short.
Cherokee’s Luke Lackey and Volunteer’s Braden Allen were named to the Big 7 All-Tournament Team.
Cherokee placed nine players on perhaps the most important squad, the Big 7 All-Academic Team (Grade Point Average of 3.5 or higher): Brayden Leach, Luke Solomon, Jayden Ward, Lincoln Helton, Ethan Gates, Noah Parvin, Garrett Smith, Michael Smith, and Brianden Bui.
Six Falcons were named to the All-Academic Team: Allen, Short, Gabe Goode, Jacob Haynes, Cole Hooven, and Jacob Jennings.
With last season’s cancellation due to COVID, this year was the second season of the non-sanctioned boys sport in the Big 7.